Ortega Police persecute “with arrogance”, surround and photograph Monsignor Rolando Álvarez

Police agents at the service of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, aboard a patrol car, persecuted Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa.

In religious denounced through the Facebook page Diocese of Matagalpa that “at approximately 1:10 pm today, Sunday —March 27—, I was followed and intercepted in a brusque, arbitrary and arrogant manner by four agents from patrol 1169 of the San Benito police station.”

He details that after stopping the vehicle, the Ortega regime officials surrounded him, “asking for – without any explanation – the paperwork and taking the usual photos.”

“I denounce this fact before the Nicaraguan people, as I will do any other type of action that violates my free right to mobilize,” said Monsignor Álvarez.

Álvarez is one of the most critical religious voices of the Government of Daniel Ortega. In 2018 he participated as a mediator for the Catholic Church in the attempted dialogue between the opposition, which caused him to be defamed and besieged by Ortega fanatics.

This morning, during the homily from the San Pedro Cathedral Church in Matagalpa, the priest said that the suffering in Nicaragua has intensified and that there can be no joy when there is so much pain in the country.

Monsignor Álvarez: «Today the suffering has intensified». Photo: Article 66 / Middle Diocese

“Today is a day when we are called to serene and confident joy, but can we even think of joy when there is so much suffering around us and possibly in our families? Is it an invitation beyond all logic? », questioned the bishop.

Since 2018, the Ortega regime has attacked and besieged Catholic jargons, as well as religious temples. Since the political crisis, the church has been one of the critical voices of the dictatorship.