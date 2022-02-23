Ortega sides with Putin amid crisis in Ukraine

Ortega sends a message to Europe and the US after the elections 5:13

(CNN Spanish) — President Daniel Ortega on Monday expressed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhanks, both located in the east of the Ukrainian territory.

Ortega expressed his position on this conflict during a ceremony to commemorate the 88th anniversary of the assassination of Agusto C. Sandino, held in the historic center of Managua and broadcast on national television.

“President Putin has taken a step today, where what he has done is recognize some republics that since the 2014 coup, these republics that border Russia, did not recognize the coup governments and they created their government, established their government there and they, have given the battle” said Ortega.

The Nicaraguan president said, after the decision of his Russian counterpart to recognize the two pro-Moscow separatist regions, that it is justifiable that he has sent a military presence at a time of escalation of the conflict with the United States and several European countries, given the threat to invade Ukraine. “Logically, this brings military support so that these governments have security,” said Ortega.

The Nicaraguan president mentioned that he has maintained communication with the separatists and accused Ukraine of wanting to exterminate them.

Ortega expressed that he has been aware of the crisis in Ukraine and warned that if the conflict escalates, it would have a regrettable outcome.

“After the accusations of NATO led by the Yankees, of being prepared to launch against Russia, if Russia invaded Ukraine claiming that Russia had already made the decision to invade Ukraine, then a lot of contact, a lot of meetings, a lot of efforts to avoid a war, because in a war there the Europeans and the Yankees forget that there would be winners, in a war like that there are no winners, there they indisputably lose and humanity loses because it is a war between powers that just by saying that there are tensions, that there could be a war, that there could be military action between these countries,” said Ortega.

Nicaragua has strengthened its relationship with Russia in recent years. So far, the cooperation is aimed at the health issue, specifically the donation of vaccines against covid-19 and the donation of hundreds of collective transport units for Managua and other departments.

Putin greeted Ortega after his victory in the disputed November elections and said that Nicaragua is a very important partner of Russia in Latin America.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov visited Managua on February 17 and met with Ortega and Vice President Murillo and spoke, according to the government, of deepening trade and cooperation relations.

Laureano Ortega Murillo, son of the presidential couple and advisor on investment matters, signed in December, during a visit to Moscow, an agreement to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, applied to energy, medicine, agriculture, as reported by the government in their media.

At the end of 2020, Nicaragua established a consulate in Crimea, a Ukrainian territory annexed to Russia, which caused the rejection of Ukraine.