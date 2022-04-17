Orthomolecular medicine is committed to prevention

The orthomolecular medicine It is an alternative practice that claims to have great healing effects and is oriented towards nutritional supplementation.

The doctor Andrea Portalanza, a specialist in this branch, explains that it is also known as the ‘medicine of the future’, since it helps the body regulate its biochemical processes cellular level, because when there is an alteration in them, the entire immune, gastrointestinal or endocrine system is affected, which generates diseases.

How does it work

Regulates biochemical processes through intravenous application of micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, trace elements and antioxidants, which are necessary in the body and on some occasions there could be a decompensation of them.

“Some of the mineralsUnfortunately, we do not consume them daily or they are not assimilated 100%. As we age, we do not have the same capacity to capture vitamins and minerals, due to cellular oxidation. And when we cook food, some lose a percentage of the benefits. That is when the intravenous application ensures that all the properties go directly into the bloodstream”, Portalanza details.

Who is it addressed to?

Orthomolecular medicine is indicated for all people who wish to obtain its benefits preventively. In addition, it is a complement for the treatment of various diseases, such as chronic-degenerative diseases resulting from overweight, diabetes, hypertension. “People who have autoimmune or chronic inflammatory diseases can also opt for it,” he points out.

Therapies

The treatment has several therapies: detoxification, anti-oxidation (to eliminate free radicals), energizing and cellular rejuvenation. “It is the fastest way for our body to assimilate the benefits of orthomolecular medicine. Depending on the patient, each stage can last from four to eight weeks.”

Kefir: 5 reasons to include it in your diet Read more

He must know

Dr. Portalanza indicates that intravenous application is used, since through oral medication (pills) the assimilation of nutrients could be less. Before any application, it is key to carry out laboratory tests to know in detail the patient’s medical condition. Do not forget that all treatment must be complemented with the review of other specialist doctors, according to your requirement. “At the end of the day we want to improve your quality of life and prevent disease.”

Its origin

Linus Pauling He was the promoter of biochemical medicine, which promotes the restoration of health after chronic and complex disorders through the correction of the pathological biochemistry of the disease, with the supply of essential natural nutrients. He won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry and Peace Prize, in the years 1957 and 1962.