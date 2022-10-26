Orthorexia and excessive physical exercise: what are the risks of the obsession with being healthy

As in anorexia, orthorexia implies the restriction of the amount and variety of foods eaten, so one of its first consequences is malnutrition (Gettyimages)

Eat Healthy It is always the best choice for health. A balanced diet, with abundant portions of fruits and vegetables and low in fats, sugars and ultra-processed foods, is one of the best tools for avoid diseases and reach the longevity.

However, the healthy path also attracts fans, people who are obsessed with “pure food”, to the point that it provokes them distress and/or anxiety to ingest any product that does not meet their stringent requirements. These people suffer orthorexiaa behavior of strict diet which causes the opposite effect: a deterioration clinically significant health parameters.

The National Association of Eating Disorders of the USA points out that the term orthorexia It refers to the obsession with healthy eating. Although being aware and concerned about the nutritional quality of the food consumed is not a problem in itself, people with orthorexia become so obsessed with the so-called healthy nutrition that harm their own well-being.

Among the consequences of orthorexia is a substantial deterioration in quality of life, risk of malnutrition, anemia and trace element deficiency, osteoporosis and even depressive and anxiety symptoms (Gettyimages)

The term derives from the Greek orthos (correct) and orexia (food), and was coined by the American doctor Steven Bratman in 1997. Since orthorexia is not yet officially classified as a medical condition in many countries, it has not been studied as much as other eating disorders. However, several scientific studies indicate between 1% and 7% of the population suffer from orthorexia and the number is increasing.

Gradually, since the 1980s, the gyms they began to become centers of healthy living and, at the same time, temples to achieving good looks and a sculpted physique. The boom in aerobic gymnastics, popularized by jane fondachanged the link with training and physical activity for those who were not regular athletes or amateur athletes.

“Working out was sold as a way to attract a partner, to be happier and something only the rich could subscribe to,” he said. Alexandra Weissnerowner and head trainer of Brunch Running, a social community of runners, to the American outlet Neo.Life.

People with orthorexia eliminate an increasing number of food groups (all sugar, all carbohydrates, all dairy, all meat, all animal products) (Gettyimages)

In the 1990s, elliptical machines, spinning machines and Zumba classes emerged. The 2000s opened the door to the amalgamation between physical activity and wellnesswith the studies of yoga Y Pilates as a pillar to look good thanks to conscious training. In this way, as of 2010, intense exercise became popular in the heat of the functional trainingthe hiitthe Russian weights and the CrossFit.

In this spiral of increasing physical demands, many people fell into the trap of perfect bodyand the goal of being fit and healthy became an obsession that starts at breakfast and ends with long hours of training in the gym to shed fat and pursue a strong, toned, “nearly lean” body.

In this endless and obsessive pursuit of a healthy body, orthorexia it gets worse with intense workouts and strenuous, which instead of improving health, causes the opposite effect, damage to the comprehensive health of those who suffer from it.

Several scientific studies indicate between 1% and 7% of the population suffers from orthorexia and the number is increasing (Gettyimages)

According to Association for the Fight against Bulimia and Anorexia (aluba) usually, patients with orthorexia develop their own food rulesand experience behaviors similar to those of anorexic and/or bulimic people, with the exception that their concern is focused on the quality of food, and the others look at quantity and calories. Many of them suffer from “doubts” about their own rules, which is torturous and causes anguish at the time of eating.

Clearly, there is no inexorable bond between more hours and intensity of training and the increasing cases of orthorexia, but the obsession with perfect bodies and the magical promises of many influencers in social networks, they do not improve the scenario.

Women who suffer from orthorexia usually stop menstruating, ovulating and therefore cannot get pregnant (Getty)

– Compulsively checking the list of ingredients and food labels

– Eliminate an increasing number of food groups (all sugar, all carbohydrates, all dairy, all meat, all animal products)

– Take only one narrow group of foods that are considered healthy or pure

– Unusual interest in whether what other people eat is healthy or not

– Spend several hours a day thinking about what food will be served at the next social or family gatherings

– Show high levels of distress when “safe” or healthy foods are not available

– obsessive tracking of food and healthy lifestyle accounts on social networks

The term orthorexia derives from the Greek orthos (correct) and orexia (food), was coined by the holistic doctor Steven Bratman in 1997 (Gettyimages)

As in the anorexyorthorexia implies the restriction of the amount and variety of food eaten, so that one of its first consequences is the malnutrition. Therefore, the two disorders share many of the same physical consequences.

“Currently there are no clinical treatments developed specifically for orthorexia but many experts in eating disorders treat orthorexia as a variety of anorexia and/or obsessive-compulsive disorder”, indicates the National Association of Eating Disorders of the USA.

Therefore, treatment usually includes psychotherapy for increase food variety ingested and exposure to feared or triggering foods anxietyas well as regaining lost body weight, as needed.

