Ortiz against Cruz Azul goes for Solari’s best record of wins as DT of the Eagles

He will match it. The ‘tanoneta‘ He’s going so fast that he’s about to hit his best win mark ever. Santiago Solari. An Americanist victory tonight in the Young Classic Y Ferdinand Ortiz He will match the 7 consecutive victories that his compatriot achieved in his first tournament.

The only thing that could be celebrated during the “solarism” was the record of points that the Argentine got in his first year, Solari got on a roll with the victory over Pachuca on Day 8 of the 2021 Guardians Tournament and ended by falling against Blue Cross on date 15.

On his own, the Tano by hitting Toluca on Date 11 of the current championship he began his string of victories and curiously he could record his seventh victory against the rival that cut Solari’s streak, and with that greatly increase his chances of getting directly into the league.

Fernando Ortiz directing America during a Liga MX match

Another coincidence is that within their streaks both coaches defeated Tijuana, León, Tigres and Necaxa. A Xolos and emeralds at home while the two prevailed over the university students in the Sultana del Norte. The victories against the Rayos were on different fields because Solari won it at home against Ortiz who stole the points from Aguascalientes.

A match to highlight is that of Solari in the National Classic where his team overwhelmed the Sacred Flock 0-3 in Guadalajara with a double of Henry Martin who is remembered for paying homage in his celebrations to the idol of the Eagles, Cuauhtemoc Blanco.

“Ortiz is very close and has given us all confidence,” said Federico Viñas in the pre-match conference.

Fernando Ortiz directing America during a Liga MX match

