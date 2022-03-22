Ortiz Bosch: “If previous directorates had denounced, today there would possibly be no corruption”

The general director of Ethics and Government Integrity, Milagros Ortiz Bosch, said this Monday that if the authorities that administered State institutions during previous governments had denounced the fraud and acts of corruption that occurred internally, it is very likely that there would be no cases of corruption today.

“I wish that all the previous addresses had taken care of denounce small and large acts that we continue to know about,” Ortiz Bosch said when approached by the press about the investigations of fraud in the Solidarity program “Get over yourself”emphasizing that the complaints were made by the corresponding management.

Similarly, Ortiz Bosch pointed out that President Luis Abinader has reiterated on several occasions and in this case that there is no impunity in this government.

Ortiz made these statements after the entity he directs carried out the first pilot votes this Monday for elect representatives of occupational groups before the Government Integrity and Regulatory Compliance Commission (CIGCN), within this institution.

The Director of Ethics added that these initiatives are part of the government’s policy to prevent corruption. She stated that if these measures had been carried out in previous administrations, “no family would be being investigated today.”

Last Saturday, the South Regional Directorate of the National Police reported that four citizens carrying 103 cards from the get over program in the province of Barahona. These are the most recent arrests in this case.

Already on March 11, the law enforcement body provided support to the Public Ministry to carry out a dozen raids on several grocery stores in the municipality of La Victoria, as part of the operation called “Solidarity 3.0”.

Since the name change of the program, there have been various complaints of problems with the cards, but also of scams, which have increased in the last month.

Faced with such a situation, on Wednesday, March 16, the head of state insisted that will not tolerate that some citizens benefit illicitly “with the money earmarked to help the most vulnerable” through government social programs.