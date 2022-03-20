Ortiz denied that he had a relationship with El Abusador’s partner

The former Dominican major league player, David Ortiz, denied that he had a love affair with the wife (or girlfriend) of César Emilio Peralta (César the Abuser), one of the alleged reasons that the drug trafficker could have to attempt against life of Ortiz.

These statements were offered by Ortiz to the Boston Globe newspaper, who presented the data of the private investigation that he ordered the player to carry out.

The newspaper also pointed to a copy of a bank check that appeared online, suggesting Ortiz paid $84,500 to buy a woman a new Lexus the day before he was shot.

“Some media tried to link the woman to Peralta, but Ortiz said, through his press officer, that the reports had no basis and that the check was fake,” the Globe noted.

What Joe Baerlein, Ortiz’s press officer, did reveal is that the player did give money to an old friend, but it wasn’t enough to buy a new Lexus.

Baerlein said Ortiz and the woman occasionally visited a club Peralta owned, but she denied having any relationship with Peralta.

Still, investigators hired by the player said Peralta might have simply been angry that other women in his circle seemed to have taken a liking to Ortiz.

“Even if there was no affair, the very fact that one of Peralta’s women was attracted to or flirted with David could be seen as an affront by Peralta,” Prado, one of the investigators, told the Boston Globe.