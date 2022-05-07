Ortiz does not stay and Baños gives clues as to what would be the new DT of America

Santiago Baños does not ensure the continuity of Fernando Ortiz in America

May 05, 2022 11:04 p.m.

The sports president of América Santiago Baños, in an interview for TUDN, in view of who would be the new coach for América for the next Opening Tournament.

More news from America:

América could go for Vela, but Baños has already tied up three PitZGroup players

Although Fernando Ortiz has had an outstanding campaign and put América directly into the league for Santiago Baños, he has not only become one of the options that the American team has for the new coach.

Although Baños has not given the go-ahead for Tano to remain as the official strategist for the azulcrema team, the president of América pointed out some positive qualities of Fernando Ortiz as head of the team.

Who are they looking for as DT in America?

Santiago Baños must make it clear that what is sought in a coach who has empathy with the team, who understands the ideology of the club and above all delivers positive results where the final goal will always be the league title, hence Fernando Ortiz has some of these characteristics and once the closing process has been completed, its operation will be evaluated.

More news from America: