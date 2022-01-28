Orwell outlawed in the UK: is dystopia scary because it tells the reality we are living?

That George Orwell’s “1984” is a text that could potentially run into government censorship is something obvious. The dystopian masterpiece was banned in the Soviet Union (ban that fell after the end of the communist regime), but this was understandable: Orwell’s book was also a criticism of the Stalin regime and for this very reason he received a famous rejection by Palmiro Togliatti. We are surprised that instead it is the England of 2022, certainly not a Communist regime, to ban Orwell’s masterpiece.

Instead it happened. The University of Northampton marked Orwell’s 1984 with a “potentially offensive” stamp as it would contain sensitive topics “relating to violence, gender, sexuality, class, race, abuse, sexual abuse, political ideas and offensive language “. Beyond the usual woke paraphernalia for which Ovid was even targeted as the Metamorphoses contain rapes, we dwell on the “political ideas” seen as controversial. But how? Orwell was an anti-totalitarian, both anti-fascist and anti-communist and 1984, while starting from a criticism of the Soviet regime, in fact targets all totalitarian regimes. And 1984 is not the only anti-totalitarian work that has ended up in the sights of the University of Northampton: even the graphic novel V for Vendetta by Alan Moore which takes a lot from the Orwellian imagination, was branded by the British university.

This time there are no more issues related to alleged content offensive to minorities and not even personal ideas of the author as in the case of JK Rowling or that of HP Lovecraft. Dystopian works are now perceived as really dangerous for a world that is moving towards a totalitarianism that until a few years ago could remember more the soft one described by Aldous Huxley, while today it really remembers Orwell, which is also increasingly mentioned on various social networks.

How not to see in the simplification of language, made up of asterisks and forbidden words, an echo of Newspeak theorized by the Socing Party of the novel?. The “two minutes of hatred” towards Goldstein are what our media today make us feel towards Putin, Trump, Djokovic or any character unwelcome to the so-called mainstream. “Except for work, everything was forbidden, walking on the street, distracting oneself, singing, dancing, getting together” this piece by Orwell has often been cited in relation to the restrictive measures on Covid. And then the rewriting of history, the “Big Brother” that spies on you everywhere even through social networks and technological devices. Orwell started from a criticism of the USSR but read today it seems to attack the current world.

Orwell is certainly not the only dystopian author: incredibly prophetic are also the novels “The Master of the World” by Robert Hugh Benson and “We” by Evgenij Zamyatin, which precede 1984. But Orwell’s masterpiece is certainly the symbolic work of dystopian literature.

And today it is scary. Because whoever reads that novel cannot fail to see the nightmare in which the current “masters of the world” have immersed us. And this certainly triggers a dangerous spring for the revs: that of critical thinking.

ANDREA SARTORI

