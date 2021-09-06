Osage County Secrets, Meryl Streep: “I was inspired by my parents for the role of Violet”

Meryl Streep has revealed that she was inspired, at least in part, by her parents in order to play the role of Violet in Secrets of Osage County.

Meryl Streep, during an interview in which he was discussing the main character of Osage County Secrets, Violet, the matriarch of the cancer-sick family who spits hatred on everyone, broke off and suddenly said, “I’ll do something I don’t usually do, I’ll say what I think. ”

Meryl Streep in a scene from Osage County Secrets

The actress, after uttering the following words, revealed that she was inspired by her parents to get into Violet’s mindset. Speaking of her attitude, Meryl said: “It’s something that was already in my body because I was raised by parents who lived through Depression and were, well, very poor. ”

Abigail Breslin in a scene from Osage County with Meryl Streep

“I’ve grown up a certain way, I’ve always heard words like ‘you have no idea how lucky you are.’ And I have kept them in my mind for scenes like the one where Violet gets up at the table and says, ‘You have been given everything.’“Streep concluded.”I grew up like this and as a result I am a cautious person by nature. I channeled my parents for this role, there is no question“.

Meryl Streep also revealed that there was a part of her that enjoyed playing a character as cruel as Violet in Osage County Secrets: “It was very liberating, in that character there was all the frustration of a certain generation of women to whom so many roads had been closed. She was probably good-looking, witty, intelligent, ambitious as hell … the kind of woman who puts everything into her children and then children inevitably are a disappointment. Because they don’t grow up to be what you wanted to be yourself. ”