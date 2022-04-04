Osama and Fidel, the crocodiles that patrol their territory in Costa Rica

After several minutes of sailing, Jason adjusts his binoculars and nods. “There it is,” he says. Camouflaged with mud and stones, the head of “Osama” emerges, one of the 2,000 American crocodiles that inhabit the Tárcoles River in Costa Rica.

The guide Jason Vargas says that they baptized this crocodile as Osama in allusion to the disappeared leader of Al Qaeda, because it is always difficult to find when the expedition of tourists goes sailing.

“We recognize some of them by the territories where they are usually, so we have funny names for them like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, George Bush, Fidel Castro, Osama Bin Laden, Donald Trump, Selena Gomez and others,” says Vargas, 43. years, and whom they call “The Crocodile Man”.

The sighting of crocodiles at the mouth of the Tárcoles River, in the Pacific, is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the canton of Garabito, a city in western Costa Rica.

Tourists can get on a boat and travel part of the 118 km of this river surrounded by mangroves where migratory birds and macaws rest.

Some male crocodiles like “Osama Bin Laden,” who could be as old as 80 years old and six meters long, defend their territory, even with fights that cost them part of their body. Osama lost an eye in a fight.

– With respect –

Up the river, he goes in search of “Captain Hook”, so named because he lost an arm fighting for his space. This time he is not seen. However, “Fidel” appears briefly.

Perhaps accustomed to the passage of visitors, Osama cautiously approaches the boat. Jason interacts with him, with a similar or greater caution.

It makes sure that the animal has some food in its mouth, like a fish, for example, so that it can only be touched with less risk.

A little earlier, “Mónica” also approached, a 15-year-old crocodile and a meter and a half long. They normally feed on sea fish that come in at high tide, and river fish. Although there has been a cattle breeder in the area who has already complained because a cow was lost.

“You don’t have to trust yourself. You have to have respect and put everything in God’s hands so that nothing happens to you every day,” says Jason, who wears a necklace with three crocodile teeth that he recovered from the river. He has been doing this job for 20 years.

Tourism is one of the economic engines of the country, a paradise for lovers of the beach, nature and ecology. The covid-19 hit the sector hard, which is trying to recover.

According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), in 2021 just over 1.3 million tourists entered, a recovery compared to 2020 but still far from the more than 3 million who arrived in 2019.

“It’s my first time seeing crocodiles, it was amazing, I didn’t expect to be so close to them,” says Yohann Snell, a 37-year-old South African who traveled to Costa Rica with his family.

Those who do not take the tour usually stop at the nearby bridges to appreciate how the crocodiles sometimes come out in groups to sunbathe, resting on the mud on the banks. After a while they submerge and are lost, covered by the current.