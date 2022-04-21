Osasuna vs. Real Madrid – Match Report – April 20, 2022

PAMPLONA (EFE) — Real Madrid took three gold points against Osasuna thanks to the goals Alaba, Asensio and Lucas Vázquez that served the whites to certify the League virtually on a night in which Benzema missed two penalties against some very combative Navarrese.

Arrasate appealed to the fans the day before the clash to turn El Sadar into a cauldron that began to boil minutes before the referee started the game. A snort to remember singing the Riau-riau at the top of your lungs was the starting gun.

Osasuna came out very intense into the match with advanced pressure to bite Ancelotti’s men. Budimir had a shot with the left that sent high.

Chimy Ávila stepped in the area to put in a volley cross with his right leg that Darko narrowly missed at the near post.

Madrid was not far behind and sought the opposite goal. A rehearsed play gave rise to the first. Benzema put a cross at the far post that Alaba finished off on two occasions to make the first of the night. The coliseum fell silent for a second, before continuing to cheer on their own.

The Navarrese did not want to miss the pace imposed and rejoined a minute later. The Argentinian Ávila put, again, a ‘centrochut’ from his band that touched Nacho before the Croatian Budimir scored the tie at the far post in what was his fifth goal in five games.

The rojilla energy was decreasing and the whites took possession to look for more elaborate plays. The VAR annulled a new goal from Budimir that did not go up to the scoreboard. Valverde stretched his team and Alaba warned with a left footed shot from the same position from which he scored at the Camp Nou, but Sergio Herrera deflected to the side.

Osasuna gave a scare with more heart than football and Madrid pulled out the hammer seconds before the break. Camavinga put a great pass over the defense to a Ceballos who crashed his shot into Herrera. Marco Asensio, very attentive, pushed the rebound to put his team ahead.

Chimy Ávila wanted to be present in all the actions and, past revolutions, committed a penalty for a very clear hand. His goalkeeper did him a great favor and made a huge save on Benzema with his right hand after a good run by the Frenchman.

The match did not give for sighs and De Burgos Bengoetxea awarded Nacho Vidal’s maximum penalty on Rodrygo. Captain Benzema picked up the ball and placed it eleven meters from the goal. Herrera, very successful, guessed the intentions of his opponent, who chose the same site. Bad decision.

The leaders were carburizing and conceded little to an Osasuna that was going arreones. The 21,360 spectators who gathered got up from their seats every time they saw a small hint of a tie.

El Sadar roared and roared without finding the reward of the goal by his own. Vini entered in the 90th to catch a counter and finish the duel. No sooner said than done. The Brazilian ran as usual and put in a pass for Lucas Vázquez to score the third in added time.

Finally, Madrid knew how to withstand Osasuna’s push with hardly any disheveled hair to leave the League sentenced with five games to go before the end of the championship by reaching 78 points.