Oscar 2002 nomination predictions for February 8th

Ahead of the upcoming Oscar nominations (nominations will be announced on Tuesday 8 February) Variety launched an interesting survey / study on the past of the Awards and on what they liked in this particular year of cinema by asking very particular key questions.

Which film will lead the nominations?

In the history of Cinema there have been three films that have had 14 Oscar nominations in history: “Eve against Eve “ (1950), “Titanic” (1997) and “La La Land“(2016). It will be difficult for any film to come close to breaking even or breaking that record. The three most likely candidates to lead the list are “Belfast” from Focus Features“Dunes” from Warner Bros. And “The Power of the Dog” from Netflix. One could add “West Side Story” from 20th Century Studios.

In the last decade, the film with the most nominations has only won twice for best picture: let’s talk about “Birdman“Of 2014 (which tied with”The Grand Budapest Hotel“With nine) and”The Shape of Water“Of 2017 (with 13).

For the first time since 1950, will the Best Director category be free of nominees with their first nomination?

Yes, judging by the formation of the DGA Awards which includes veterans like Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza“), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog“), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story “) And Denis Villeneuve (“Dunes’)

The exception could be the nominations for the ‘new’ Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) e Siân Heder (“TAIL”). Or also Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”), Aaron Sorkin (“Being the Ricardos”). Variety also inserts among the possible surprises Paolo Sorrentino for “The Hand of God”, included in the list of BAFTA.

Although it rarely happens, the last illustrious examples have been Charles Crichton with “A Fish Called Wanda” (1988) together with Mike Nichols (“The girl who works”), Alan Parker (“Mississippi Burning”), Martin Scorsese (“The Last Temptation of Christ”) and the newcomer Barry Levinson (“Rain Man).

Will there be black women nominated in the acting categories?

With only Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story“) Who seems to almost certainly have to get a nomination as a supporting actress, hopefully to see other black performers at her side, such as her co-stars Rita Moreno , Rachel Zegler, Jennifer Hudson (“Respect” ), Ruth Negga (“Passing”) and maybe Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard“).

It doesn’t seem to be better for men since Will Smith And Denzel Washington they are the only ones to be included in the two categories of male acting.

Will Paul Thomas Anderson and Bradley Cooper add three more titles to their nomination resumes?

Be Paul Thomas Anderson that Bradley Cooper have been nominated for eight Oscars in their impressive career, albeit in various categories. It seems likely that Anderson will add three more for writing, directing and producing “Licorice Pizza“. Cooper, who co-stars in Anderson’s film, was nominated for a SAG Award for Supporting Actor, which bodes well for his chances of earning an Oscar. In addition, he also starred in “Nightmare Alley“As a producer and lead actor. Both could go as high as 11 Oscar nominations, though it’s not entirely clear whether either of them could win any of the categories. Should Cooper be nominated for “Nightmare Alley“As best film and actor or for”Licorice Pizza“, Would have been the first to be nominated in both categories in the same year.

“Madres ParalelasHow will the film affect the competition for best actress?

Penélope Cruz has seen its prices increase in recent days for the interpretation in “Mothers parallel” from Pedro Almodovar. The film itself could get accolades in several categories, including Best Picture, Original Screenplay, and Actress. Among the little considered initially and now rapidly growing Variety instead inserts Jennifer Hudson (Respect), an unexpected inclusion in the nominations for the SAG Awards having defeated the alleged favorite Kristen Stewart (“Spencer“). Among the other probable named Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter“) And Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos“). This therefore means that the Cruz will perhaps take the place that seemed reserved for Hudson or Stewart or replace one of the two women selected at the Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice: Jessica Chastain (“Tammy Faye’s eyes“) or Lady Gaga (“The house of Gucci“).

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be nominated for Best Picture?

According to some rumors, Marvel’s huge box office success could surprise a nomination for best sound and visual effects. But, if there is a blockbuster in the field, the film that could be most likely to receive recognition is “No Time to Die” the last film of Daniel Craig as James Bond.

“Flee”Will enter the history of animation, documentary and international feature film?

The nomination for best foreign film appears to be the safest bet for the animated documentary of Neon in addition to that for animation. However, the film could go down in history as the first film to be recognized in all three categories.

‘Drive my car ‘the non-English-language film that garnered the most awards this past year, could instead be nominated in three categories: Best Picture, Best Director and Best International Film.

