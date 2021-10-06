News

Oscar 2020, Adam Sandler’s hilarious reaction to exclusion

Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler who was not nominated for the 2020 Oscars, best films of 2020

Among the nominations for the 2020 Oscars there is Adam Sandler as Best Actor, here is his reaction

Adam Sandler he is not among the nominees for Best Leading Actor to the next Oscar 2020 (HERE all nominations). His exclusion was a surprise (we told you about it HERE) and the actor wanted to comment in his own way on Twitter.

Adam Sandler wrote on social media:

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. The good news: Sandman can stop wearing clothes. Congratulations to all my friends who have been nominated, especially mom.

The actor of Rough Diamonds (HERE the Italian trailer), nicknamed Sandman, is happy that he no longer has to wear elegant clothes for award ceremonies and finally has a message for “mom”, or Kathy Bates. The latter was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Richard Jewell (HERE the preview review) by Clint Eastwood. Sandler knows Bates because he played his mother (in fact) in his play The Waterboy of 1998.

Here is Adam Sandler’s tweet:

