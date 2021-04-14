Who are the actresses nominated for the 2021 Oscars? It’s time to get ready for the most important Red Carpet of the year, an event of great resonance that rewards the best films. Among the favorites in the race for the coveted statuette, we find the name of Amanda Seyfried: from the iconic role in Mean Girls to date, it has come a long way. She is currently in her first 2021 Oscar nomination for starring in the film Mank.

