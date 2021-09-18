Oscar 2021, the true story of “Mank” – Magazine

Rome, April 24, 2021 – Among the magnificent eight competing for theOscar of the best film 2021, the one that arrives at the ceremony on Sunday 25 April (in Italy direct on Sky One and in clear up Tv8, in the night between 25 and 26, from 00.15) with the highest number of nominations (10) it is neither the real superfavorite to the final victory, nor the one that remains in your heart (like “Nomadland”). “Mank” from David Fincher on the other hand it is a film that remains deeply in the brain, or that at least remains deeply in the brain of the fanatics of Orson Welles.

Produced by Netflix – who at the 2019 Oscar did not fail to triumph thanks to “Roma” by Cuarón -, visible on the streaming platform for months but from Monday 26 finally also in the Italian cinemas that will reopen, “Mank” sees gigioneggiare (for many giant) on the screen for its more than two hours of duration Gary Oldman in the role of the screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (1897 – 1953), older brother of the most famous director of him Joseph L. Mankiewicz (“Eve against Eve”, “Cleopatra”) but above all – in the film – refined intellectual all alcohol & communist passion flaunted relentlessly from the top of the caustic speech in front of the reactionary leaders of the Hollywood studios (Louis B. Mayer, MGM) and in particular in front of the diabolical and powerful publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst.









David Fincher’s film focuses on when Mank is called upon to write the screenplay for “Citizen Kane” by Orson Welles, and through a series of flashbacks reconstructs how the whole creation of the protagonist character of “Fourth Estate “, Charles Foster Kane, is none other than the fruit of personal relationships – attendance of parties, dinners, dialogues and clashes – between Mank and Hearst, of which Kane is precisely the filmic representation. In all this creative process, Orson Welles – underlines David Fincher’s film – has little or nothing to do with it: he appears in the film like two or three times, excited and arrogant, a kind of spoiled adult child (at the time of “Quarto Potere “, released in 1941, Welles was very famous but he was only 24 years old and was making his film debut) to get rid of by quickly satisfying his whims. A half scoundrel, in the end, an ungrateful traitor who tries to steal the authorship of his masterpiece from Mank.

That Mank is the true author of “Quarto Potere” is – as now well known – the thesis supported by the critics of the “New Yorker” Pauline Kael in ’71, a thesis that was mostly based on the testimony of the screenwriter’s secretary. A thesis that has been the subject of much criticism and denial. And that’s the same “New Yorker” in recent days, in a very long article signed by Alex Ross, has dismantled for the umpteenth time, also publishing the autograph corrections of Welles made to the original screenplay by Mank, taken from the site Wellesnet.com. “The deeper problem is that these films perpetuate dubious biographical clichés about Welles, characterizing him as a tyrant, a charlatan or a drunk – writes Ross, also referring to other films about Welles, such as” RKO 281 “(1999),” Cradle Will Rock “(1999),” Me and Orson Welles “(2009), but above all by targeting the script for” Mank “written by Fincher’s missing father, Jack -. The critic Joseph McBride has analyzed the subgenre: the directors – continues Ross – are so intimidated by the influence of Welles that they feel they have to tear it down. They can also harbor a constant grudge against a director who never found a place within the Hollywood system and therefore never had to compromise with it. And such anxiety seems to afflict David Fincher. “Not only that:” Some scenes in “Mank” seem designed to endow Mankiewicz with a political conscience “, Ross writes again, and the reference is to the support that Mank in the film gives to the campaign of the Democratic candidate. and former of the Socialist Party Upton Sinclair, a fact that is not confirmed in film historiography: “Scenes made to motivate the anti-capitalist cut of” Citizen Kane. “From Fincher’s film you will never know that Welles was the one accused of being leftist, who made a crusade in the name of New Deal, which denounced police violence against blacks. ” And that – it should be added – he paid for his whole life, removed from the Studios, boycotted, marginalized, mocked, the political stance of Citizen Kane: Welles with that work-masterpiece and with his subversive genius attacked, undermined the system at the heart of abuse of power (even in the streams of his poisoned relations with the mass media) and the Hollywood system, and this Hoover America has never forgiven him. Never, until death and beyond, even now. Other than Mankiewicz.









Fincher, 58, has directed great films, some very successful, others still very popular: the time bomb “Seven” (’95), the cult “Fight Club “ (’99), then “Zodiac”, “Benjamin Button”, “The Social Network”, “Gone Girl”, some tv episodes of “House of Cards“of which he was a producer from 2013 to 2018. In short, he has his beautiful” status “as a brilliant author and Hollywood celebrity, but with” Mank “- who nonetheless makes use of the bright and kind presence of the actress Amanda Seyfried, candidate among the non-protagonists – she probably wanted to carry out her artistically most ambitious work: and the beauty is that the directorial solutions of “Mank” follow slavishly – Freudian slip? – those invented by Welles in Citizen Kane, with the aforementioned flashbacks, and depth of field on everything.

“Quarto Potere we totally loved it because it was a total film – wrote Truffaut -: psychological, poetic, dramatic, comic, baroque. It is at the same time a first work for its experimental fourre-tout aspect and a testament to his global painting of the world. It is the film that summarizes all the previous films and prefigures all those to come. “In the use of sound, in the tricks used for depth of field and all in the service of the story of the lacerations of which it is after life, nothing can be preserved: neither youth, nor power, nor love: “Orson Welles – again Truffaut – with Citizen Kane is the only great visual temperament that emerged after the invention of sound cinema.” Who is David Fincher ? One who says of Welles: “A genius, yes, but also a showman, monumental talent and gross immaturity, delusional hubris”. The choice is up to us.







