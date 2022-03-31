Oscar 2022 ► Guillermo del Toro goes viral for tender selfies from the awards | Zendaya, Will Smith, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Academy | Cinema and series

William of the Bull came to the recent delivery of the Oscar Awards with “The Alley of Lost Souls.” The film, starring Bradley Copper and Cate Blanchett, was nominated in four categories, including best picture. Although the statuette in this section went to “CODA”, this did not prevent the acclaimed Mexican director from becoming a trend for some cute selfies.

As everyone already knows, the main controversy of the Oscars 2022 was the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock for the comedian’s mockery of Jada Pinkett-Smith. Even so, the photos shared by Del Toro quickly made the rounds on Twitter and caused a furor among fans.

Selfie of Guillermo del Toro at the Oscars 2022. Photo: Twitter/@RealGDT

Zendaya ‘infiltrates’ Guillermo del Toro’s viral selfie. Photo: Twitter/@RealGDT

YOU CAN SEE: “Morbius”: release date in Peru and how to buy tickets to see the movie

In case you had not noticed, there are a couple of details that we can see in the images. The first of them is that the director wears a small blue bow on the lapel of his jacket. This badge is a symbol that other stars, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, wore at the gala as a sign of support for Ukrainian refugees and, also, in order to make visible the consequences of the armed conflict in Eastern Europe.

The other detail is that we see an ‘infiltrator’. Is about Zendaya, the famous protagonist of “Euphoria”, an HBO series that has already been renewed for its third season. The young Hollywood star is sitting in the seat behind del Toro and it seems that she is so focused on her phone that she didn’t notice that she did an intentional ‘photobomb’.

It is necessary to clarify that the photos correspond to the initial moments of the Oscars 2022. In any case, joke comments can be read about the impasse that stained Smith’s glory for his Oscar.

Twitter users also took the opportunity to send greetings, praise and their feelings of pride to the famous filemaker. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

Fans send messages to Guillermo del Toro in his viral selfies. Photo: Twitter capture

Fans send messages to Guillermo del Toro in his viral selfies. Photo: Twitter capture

Fans send messages to Guillermo del Toro in his viral selfies. Photo: Twitter capture

Fans send messages to Guillermo del Toro in his viral selfies. Photo: Twitter capture