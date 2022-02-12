Oscar 2022: a three-act ceremony with three different conductors? | Cinema

This time it is the Hollywood Reporter that has the scoop: it seems that the Academy has decided how to structure the Oscar 2022 ceremony, and how many presenters this 94th edition will have on stage.

Three is the perfect number: three will be the acts in which the evening will be divided, and each of them will be led by a different conductor. Each act will last one hour.

In the last three years the ceremony has never had a single conductor, and evidently the Academy (despite the increasingly shaky ratings) has verified that entrusting the stage to more people must give better results than to just one.

By involving three different presenters, the Academy will also be able to aim to win the attention of different audiences. No names have yet been mentioned, although it is not difficult to think that the Academy and ABC can contact the protagonists of Only Murders in the Buildingor Martin Short, Steve Martin And Selena Gomez.

The goal will obviously also be to raise the ratings: in 2019 the Oscars had 29.5 million spectators, in 2020 they had dropped to 23.6 and then plummeted to 10.4 million in 2021.

We will keep you posted!

