Oscar 2022, all the nominations: Sorrentino is there!

Paolo Sorrentino he made it. His film It was the hand of God is in the five best international film for Oscar 2022. It hadn’t happened in an Italian film since 2014 and, even then, our standard-bearer was always him, Sorrentino, with The great beauty who emerged triumphantly from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
It was the hand of Godan autobiographical story that takes us back to Naples in the 1980s and tells the death of the parents of the Neapolitan director, has struck the heart of an American of excellence, Robert De Niro, who just a few days ago sang enthusiastic and moving praises. However, he will have to contend, among others, with a very formidable rival, namely the Japanese Drive my car who already had the better of the Golden Globe race. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s film between theater, love and death is also nominated for three other very important Oscars: best film, direction, non-original screenplay.
In the meantime, Italy is also smiling for two other compatriots: in the animated film category it is in the running Luca from Enrico Casarosa, Genoese for years at work for Pixar Animation Studios. And among the candidates for the Oscar for the best costumes there is the Florentine Massimo Cantini Parrinifor the film Cyrano.
Italic ambitions aside, the 2022 Oscar nominations are above all under the wood of lady Jane Campionlady of the great stories of drama and tension, which this time has hit the mark with The power of the dog, which collected the highest number of nominations, twelve, above all in the most important categories: best film, direction, screenplay and actors. There are four actors of The power of the dog in rush: in addition to the towering Benedict Cumberbatch – which it is no coincidence that we had placed among the best actors of 2021 -, even the non-protagonists Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee And Kirsten Dunst.
Cumberbatch, who in Campion’s court is a despotic and distressing herdsman with an unacknowledged secret, will have to deal with Will Smithcharismatic and tenacious father of the Williams sisters in A Winning Family – King Richard, Andrew Garfieldwho is aspiring musical composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick … Boom!and two Academy Awards veterans like Javier Bardemwho plays comedian Desi Arnaz in the play About the Ricardos (and has already won an Oscar for It is not a country for old people), And Denzel Washingtonvibrant Lord Macbeth of tragedy Macbeth (with two statuettes already on the showcase, for Glory – Men of glory And Training Day).
Behind the frontrunner The power of the dogfollow sci-fi with ten nominations Dunes by Denis Villeneuve and with seven the exciting autobiographical tale in black and white Belfast by Kenneth Branagh and the musical of love and grudges West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Here are all the nominations.
Oscar 2022, all nominations
Best Film
The power of the dog by Jane Campion
Belfast by Kenneth Branagh
Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson
The signs of the heart (TAIL) by Sian Heder
West Side Story by Steven Spielberg
Don’t look up by Adam McKay
Drive my car by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
A winning family – King Richard by Reinaldo Marcus Green
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley by Guillermo del Toro
Dunes by Denis Villeneuve
Best Direction
Jane Campion for The power of the dog
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive my car
Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg for West Side Story
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith for A winning family – King Richard
Javier Bardem for About the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch for The power of the dog
Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!
Denzel Washington for Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain for Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman for The dark daughter
Penélope Cruz for Madres paralelas
Nicole Kidman for About the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart for Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
Troy Kotsur for The signs of the heart (TAIL)
Jesse Plemons for The power of the dog
JK Simmons for About the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee for The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley for The dark daughter
Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
Judi Dench for Belfast
Kirsten Dunst for The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis for A winning family – King Richard
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Don’t look up – Adam McKay, David Sirota
A winning family – King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The worst person in the world – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Best Non-Original Screenplay
The signs of the heart (TAIL) – Siân Heder
Drive my car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dunes – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The dark daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The power of the dog – Jane Campion
Best Animated Film
Encanto by Byron Howard and Jared Bush
Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Luca by Enrico Casarosa
The Mitchells vs. the Machines by Michael Rianda
Raya and the last dragon by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada
Best International Film
It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)
Drive my car by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Japan)
Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark)
Lunana: a Yak in the classroom by Pawo Choyning Dorji (Bhutan)
The worst person in the world by Joachim Trier (Norway)
Best Photography
Dunes – Greig Fraser
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
The power of the dog – Ari Wegner
Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski
Best scenography
Dunes – Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell, Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The power of the dog – Production Design: Grant Major, Set Decoration: Amber Richards
Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen, Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best Costumes
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Dunes – Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
Best editing
Don’t look up – Hank Corwin
Dune – Joe Walker
A winning family – King Richard – Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras
Tick, tick … Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best sound
Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
Dunes – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
The power of the dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
No time do die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Best visual effects
Dunes – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Free guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
No time to die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Best makeup and hairstyles
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dunes – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
Tammy Faye’s eyes – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best soundtrack
Don’t look up – Nicholas Britell
Dunes – Hans Zimmer
Encanto – Germaine Franco
Madres paralelas – Alberto Iglesias
The power of the dog – Jonny Greenwood
Best Original Song
Be Alive from A winning family – King Richard – DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down To Joy from Belfast – Van Morrison
No time to die from No time to die – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Somehow You Do from Four good days – Diane Warren
Best Documentary
Ascension by Jessica Kingdon
Attica by Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) by Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson
Writing of fire by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Best Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and run by Maria Brendle
The dress by Tadeusz Łysiak
The long goodbye by Aneil Karia
On my mind by Martin Strange-Hansen
Please Hold by KD Dávila
Best Documentary Short Film
Audible by Matt Ogens
Lead me home by Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
The queen of basketball by Ben Proudfoot
Three Songs for Benazir by Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei
When We Were Bullies by A Jay Rosenblatt
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the art by Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
Beast by Hugo Covarrubias
Boxballet by Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
The Windshield Wiper by Alberto Mielgo