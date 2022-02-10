Oscar 2022, all the nominations: Sorrentino is there!

Paolo Sorrentino he made it. His film It was the hand of God is in the five best international film for Oscar 2022. It hadn’t happened in an Italian film since 2014 and, even then, our standard-bearer was always him, Sorrentino, with The great beauty who emerged triumphantly from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

It was the hand of Godan autobiographical story that takes us back to Naples in the 1980s and tells the death of the parents of the Neapolitan director, has struck the heart of an American of excellence, Robert De Niro, who just a few days ago sang enthusiastic and moving praises. However, he will have to contend, among others, with a very formidable rival, namely the Japanese Drive my car who already had the better of the Golden Globe race. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s film between theater, love and death is also nominated for three other very important Oscars: best film, direction, non-original screenplay.

In the meantime, Italy is also smiling for two other compatriots: in the animated film category it is in the running Luca from Enrico Casarosa, Genoese for years at work for Pixar Animation Studios. And among the candidates for the Oscar for the best costumes there is the Florentine Massimo Cantini Parrinifor the film Cyrano.

Italic ambitions aside, the 2022 Oscar nominations are above all under the wood of lady Jane Campionlady of the great stories of drama and tension, which this time has hit the mark with The power of the dog, which collected the highest number of nominations, twelve, above all in the most important categories: best film, direction, screenplay and actors. There are four actors of The power of the dog in rush: in addition to the towering Benedict Cumberbatch – which it is no coincidence that we had placed among the best actors of 2021 -, even the non-protagonists Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee And Kirsten Dunst.

Cumberbatch, who in Campion’s court is a despotic and distressing herdsman with an unacknowledged secret, will have to deal with Will Smithcharismatic and tenacious father of the Williams sisters in A Winning Family – King Richard, Andrew Garfieldwho is aspiring musical composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick … Boom!and two Academy Awards veterans like Javier Bardemwho plays comedian Desi Arnaz in the play About the Ricardos (and has already won an Oscar for It is not a country for old people), And Denzel Washingtonvibrant Lord Macbeth of tragedy Macbeth (with two statuettes already on the showcase, for Glory – Men of glory And Training Day).

Behind the frontrunner The power of the dogfollow sci-fi with ten nominations Dunes by Denis Villeneuve and with seven the exciting autobiographical tale in black and white Belfast by Kenneth Branagh and the musical of love and grudges West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Here are all the nominations.

Oscar 2022, all nominations

Best Film

The power of the dog by Jane Campion

Belfast by Kenneth Branagh

Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson

The signs of the heart (TAIL) by Sian Heder

West Side Story by Steven Spielberg

Don’t look up by Adam McKay

Drive my car by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

A winning family – King Richard by Reinaldo Marcus Green

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley by Guillermo del Toro

Dunes by Denis Villeneuve

Best Direction

Jane Campion for The power of the dog

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive my car

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith for A winning family – King Richard

Javier Bardem for About the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch for The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!

Denzel Washington for Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain for Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman for The dark daughter

Penélope Cruz for Madres paralelas

Nicole Kidman for About the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart for Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

Troy Kotsur for The signs of the heart (TAIL)

Jesse Plemons for The power of the dog

JK Simmons for About the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee for The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley for The dark daughter

Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Judi Dench for Belfast

Kirsten Dunst for The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis for A winning family – King Richard

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t look up – Adam McKay, David Sirota

A winning family – King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The worst person in the world – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best Non-Original Screenplay

The signs of the heart (TAIL) – Siân Heder

Drive my car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dunes – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The dark daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The power of the dog – Jane Campion

Best Animated Film

Encanto by Byron Howard and Jared Bush

Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Luca by Enrico Casarosa

The Mitchells vs. the Machines by Michael Rianda

Raya and the last dragon by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada

Best International Film

It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

Drive my car by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark)

Lunana: a Yak in the classroom by Pawo Choyning Dorji (Bhutan)

The worst person in the world by Joachim Trier (Norway)

Best Photography

Dunes – Greig Fraser

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

The power of the dog – Ari Wegner

Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

Best scenography

Dunes – Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell, Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The power of the dog – Production Design: Grant Major, Set Decoration: Amber Richards

Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen, Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Costumes

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dunes – Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Best editing

Don’t look up – Hank Corwin

Dune – Joe Walker

A winning family – King Richard – Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras

Tick, tick … Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best sound

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dunes – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

The power of the dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

No time do die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best visual effects

Dunes – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No time to die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Best makeup and hairstyles

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dunes – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

Tammy Faye’s eyes – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best soundtrack

Don’t look up – Nicholas Britell

Dunes – Hans Zimmer

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Madres paralelas – Alberto Iglesias

The power of the dog – Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

Be Alive from A winning family – King Richard – DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy from Belfast – Van Morrison

No time to die from No time to die – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Somehow You Do from Four good days – Diane Warren

Best Documentary

Ascension by Jessica Kingdon

Attica by Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) by Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson

Writing of fire by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and run by Maria Brendle

The dress by Tadeusz Łysiak

The long goodbye by Aneil Karia

On my mind by Martin Strange-Hansen

Please Hold by KD Dávila

Best Documentary Short Film

Audible by Matt Ogens

Lead me home by Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

The queen of basketball by Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir by Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies by A Jay Rosenblatt

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the art by Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Beast by Hugo Covarrubias

Boxballet by Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper by Alberto Mielgo