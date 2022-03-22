Oscar 2022: Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt and other nominated couples

Film couples but not from the Oscars, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are also on the list.

A coveted double that in this edition the Spanish couple could achieve both –Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem like the one formed by Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemonsthese nominees in the supporting performance categories for “The Power of the Dog.”

You may be interested in: Do not miss it! Outfits of celebrities on the red carpet of the India Catalina Awards

Best-known cases of couples of actors nominated for an Oscar in the same year

1932. It was the fifth edition of the Oscar and the first double nomination in acting categories for a couple in real life. They were Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontaneboth for “The Guardsman”, but neither was successful.

1940. Vivien Leigh opted for the Oscar for “Gone with the Wind” and Laurence Oliver for “Wuthering Heights”. She won it. He would have to wait for 1949, for “Hamlet.” They were married shortly after the awards and their relationship would last until 1960.

1964. Rachel Roberts and Rex Harrison they came to the gala as candidates for “This Sporting Life” and “Cleopatra.” None won it but he would win it the following year for “My Fair Lady”.

1967. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” gave him his second Oscar to Elizabeth Taylor, while her husband, nominated for the same film, left empty. It was her fifth nomination and she would get two more, but he is one of the great talents in cinema who never got an award from the Hollywood Academy.

1968. The great Katharine Hepburn he won his second statuette for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”. She had achieved it before for “Morning Glory” (1934) and would repeat it in 1969 for “The Lion in Winter” and in 1982 for “On Golden Pond”. A record that he has not surpassed Meryl Streep.

His couple, Spencer Tracey, with whom he had a relationship of more than 25 years although they never married because he did not divorce his wife, was also nominated, but could not attend the gala because he died a few months before. And he didn’t win the Oscar. Both had also been nominated in 1956, although neither won. him for “Bad Day at Black Rock” and she for “Summertime”.

1969. Another legendary couple nominated for the same film, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, for “Rachel, Rachel”. But the actor in this case stayed behind the cameras and his nomination was for best film. Neither of them won. She already had a Oscar and he didn’t get it until 1987 because “The Color of Money”, though he had gotten an Honor one before.

You may be interested in: Oscar 2022: Hispanics who step strong in this edition of the awards

1982. Diane Keaton and Warren Beatty They had a short relationship that lasted just three years and ended shortly after the premiere of “Reds”, the film for which both were nominated. Of three Oscar that the film won none was for them as performers, but Beatty won the statuette for best director.

1986. Jack Nicholson and Angelica Huston were, apparently, a solid couple, which was blown up by the actor’s infidelities. They worked together on the brilliant “Prizzi’s Honor” for which the actress won her only Oscar in a film directed by her father, the great John Huston.

2006. In that year’s edition “Brokeback Mountain”, by Ang Lee, was one of the most talked about movies. It had 8 nominations, three of which resulted in a prize, but none went to the couple formed by Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams. He died just two years later, but he had time to show his enormous talent and won the Oscar, posthumously, for his Joker from “The Dark Knight”.

2009. One of the most controversial couples in recent years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliecoincided in nomination in 2009, for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Changing”. They left empty. The actress already had an Oscar, won in 2000 for “Girl, Interrupted”, before her relationship with Pitt, who won it in 2020, for “Once Upon a Time in … Holywood”, when they were no longer together .

You may be interested in: Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters broke it at Lollapalooza

2016. That year’s edition could have been the consecration of Michael Fassbenderwho came with his second nomination, for “Steve Jobs”, but the one who won the Oscar was his then-girlfriend and now wife, alice vikanderas a supporting actress for “The Danish Girl”.

2022. And in this year’s edition there is not one but two nominated couples.

One is formed by Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons both candidates in the supporting categories for “The Power of the Dog” in which they play a couple. For both it is their first nomination.

And the second is the Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, for “Parallel Mothers” and “Being the Ricardos”, respectively. It is the fourth nomination for both and it would be the second Oscar for both. The actress got it for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” in 2009 and the actor a year before, as a supporting actor, for “No Country for Old Men”.

This Sunday will be the gala of the 94th edition of the Oscar and, according to the bets of specialized media, it does not seem easy that this time the double prize will be obtained for a couple.