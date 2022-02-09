Oscar 2022 between big excluded and confirmations: are the nominations convincing?

On March 27, the lights of the Dolby Theater will turn on 94th Academy Awards ceremony. Like every year, Oscar fever seizes film buffs from all over the world, waiting to find out who will be awarded the prestigious statuette. If last year’s podium had consecrated Nomadland by Cloé Zhao for Best Picture, we had seen the opportunities for the Bel Paese vanish to bring home the recognition for Laura Pausini with I do (Seen)excerpt from the film Life ahead of him by Edoardo Ponti, and for the make-up and costumes team of Pinocchio. Things could be different this year, with the nomination of It Was the Hand of God for Best International Film; a Sorrentino more mature than everas we told you in our review of It was the Hand of God, ready to repeat the success of The great beauty. The unknowns are not lacking and the surprise behind the nominations Oscar 2022 there are many, as well as the controversies.

A destiny already written?

The most nominated title of this edition is without a doubt The Power of the Dog which collects twelvewith two Golden Globes already won for Best Drama Film and for the director Jane Campion.

And if the second most coveted awards of the American film industry often represent a reliable litmus test that sees the latest confirmation right in Nomadland and Zhao, The Power of the Dog and Campion could have the way cleared for their opponents. A fate that could be thwarted by Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Japanese Drive My Car, this year’s true outsider. The director Silver Bear at the Berlinale is in the midst of a golden age that saw the release of two full-length films in 2021 (discover our review of The Game of Destiny and Fantasy) and which could bring the Japan to win the Oscar for Best International Film after that Departures in 2008 – having already obtained recognition in the same category at the Globes – removing the prize from the hands of Paolo Sorrentino that he must “be satisfied” with the only nomination that had allowed him to take home the coveted award in 2014 and that we honestly would have liked to have seen in other important categories just like the work of Hamaguchi (Best Film, Direction and Screenplay – in this case, for Italian, original).

Drive My Car therefore seriously risks repeating the Parasite effect, which in 2020 had beaten the competition in these appointments and blown up the love for Korean works worldwide. A destiny that apparently certainly will not touch Ridley Scott, one of the great excluded of this year – the absence of The Last Duel is almost inexplicable in the main categories (especially Best Film and Direction), underlining the uncertainty about a Ridley Scott between top and flop. Burning disappointment also for the failure to confirm Denis Villeneuve among the directors vying for the award, despite his Dunes is a candidate for the most prestigious of the awards and, of course, for the most technical. Same goes for Adam McKay and its Don’t Look Up which does not even see nominated among the cast headed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Great absentees and monopolies

We have already mentioned how much The Last Duel represent one of the biggest exclusions at the 2022 Oscars (retrieve our review of The Last Duel to understand how this is a wasted opportunity); the biggest insult, however, was seeing Ben Affleck nominated for the Razzie Awards for The Last Duel, but also the presence among the nominees for the Best Costumes of Scott’s second film of the year that just did not convince us (as is evident from our review by House of Gucci), which appears as yet another setback against one of the best films on the Middle Ages.

However, there is a retaliation that it has brought about among the great excluded just Lady Gaga with his Partrizia Reggiani, a nomination given for certain after having practically obtained them all, from the Golden Globe to the BAFTAs. However, not even Adam Driver and Jared Leto went well, perhaps due to the controversies related above all to the interpretation of the latter by Paolo Gucci. There is one of the most bitter disappointments for many the total absence of Last Night in SohoEdgar Wright’s latest acclaimed psychological thriller stitched to perfection about Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomason McKranti, who surprised us in our review of Last Night in Soho.

Among the granite certainties of Spielberg, which we had really appreciated in the review of West Side Story, by Kenneth Branagh with Belfast and by Paul Thomas Anderson with the acclaimed Licorice Pizza (which, however, sees Bradley Cooper go dry, as happened for The Fair of Illusions), the absence of Wes Anderson and his The French Dispatch is disconcertingboth in the most famous categories and, for example, for the lack of nomination of the inevitable Alexandre Desplat for the soundtrack.

It’s no surprise to see Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz among the actors in the running for the Oscar. More unpredictable, but in retrospect quite obvious, the confirmation of Kristen Stewart for Spencer. Too bad for Belfast’s Caitríona Balfe, which after the nomination for the Globes has only touched that for the Oscars, and for Ruth Negga of Passing. Joy, on the other hand, for Andrew Garfield and your candidacy for Tick, Tick … Boom!, confirming a glorious year for the middle Spider-Man. And, in this regard, there was also who was hoping for a Spider-Man: No Way Home nomination in the Olympus of the best film, especially after the one obtained by Black Panther, which had paved the way for Marvel in the most coveted category of all. The cinecomic of records will have to settle for the nomination for Best Visual Effects alongside a colossus like Dunesbut in the company of the colleague Shang-Chi. Certainly Disney has nothing to complain about, given that in the Best Animated Film category it has three out of five nominations (Luca, Encanto And Raya and the last dragon). An almost embarrassing monopoly which dramatically increases the odds of the House of Mickey Mouse to excel in this category – the most unexpected exclusion in this case is Sing 2. We hope that there is a real chance for too The Mitchells vs. the Machines of Netflix, which we have chosen as the animated representative among the best films of 2021 (the reason is easily understood from our review of The Mitchells against the Machines).

Certainly the discussion on these 2022 nominations does not end here – there would also be the excellent exclusion of A Hero from the award for Best International Film and the unknown of Flee in the same category (and as Best Animated Film and Best Documentary), in addition to the surprise of Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, the representative of Bhutan who will challenge Sorrentino – but these were undoubtedly the most salient points that made fans and cinephiles from all over the world rejoice and disagree. All in all, however, we are faced with a respectable parterre which, net of some quite bitter disappointments, can only give us emotions on the night between 27 and 28 March, when we will all follow the 94th ceremony of the 2022 Oscars together.