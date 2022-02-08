Oscar 2022, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish get their first nominations

Beyoncé And Billie Eilish they got their first Oscar nominations. The two musicians are among the five artists competing in the category Best original scorewith Diane Warren (for Four good days), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) And Van Morrison (Belfast). Eilish was nominated for her theme song of Bond No time to diewhile Beyoncé is a candidate for Be alivehis song inserted in the soundtrack of King Richard.

Be Alivereleased last year, was the first new song by the American superstar, from his 2020 album, Black is king. The song was also nominated for Best Original Song Ai Golden Globes this year, as well as the Hollywood music in media awards in 2021.

Regarding No time to diethe song has already won at the 2022 Golden Globes and 2021 Grammys and was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Satellite Awards and other awards.

In the category Best Original Score, Jonny Greenwood of the Radiohead got a nomination for The power of the dog. He will be in contention for the statuette Hans Zimmerauthor of the soundtrack for Dunes (from Denis Villeneuvewith Timothée Chalamet), Nicholas Britell (for Don’t look up from Adam McKaywith Leonardo Dicaprio And Ariana Grande), Germaine Franco (for Encantothe animated film of Disney) And Alberto Iglesias (who wrote the music for Madres paralelas from Pedro Almodovar).

Jonny Greenwood already had a nomination in 2018 for the soundtrack of Phantom thread (The hidden thread).

Of note, in the Best Documentary category, the nomination of Summer of soul American drummer, disc jockey, record producer and music journalist Questlove.