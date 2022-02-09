OSCAR 2022: BEYONCE ‘and BILLIE EILISH in contention for Best Original Song

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have been announced. In addition to the prestigious Italian nominations of Paolo Sorrentino for “It was the hand of God”, by Enrico Casarosa for the animated film Luca and by Massimo Cantini Parrini for the costumes of Cyrano, Jane Campion’s western film, THE POWER OF THE DOG (The Power oh the dog) the film with the most nominations (12 in total including Best Picture and Best Director).

For music, a close battle between Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.

Here is the listing for Original Song

Beyoncé – Be Alive (King Richard)

Sebastián Yatra – Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Van Morrison – Down to Joy (Belfast)

Billie Eilish – No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Reba McEntire – Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

On the musical front, Questlove is also among this year’s Oscar nominees in the Documentary Films category. The Roots drummer is best known for his directorial debut Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

Among the surprises: Lady Gaga’s exclusions for House of Gucci!

Here is the list of nominations: https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2022