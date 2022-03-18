Oscar 2022: Can the winners already be predicted? This tells us the statistics | BAFTA | SAG Awards | DGA Awards | PGA Awards | story | truth | testimony | narration | ec stories | LIGHTS

According to the criteria of Know more

Just over a week from oscars 2022 And with awards season almost over, we are now in the privileged position of being able to predict with some certainty who will be the actors, films, producers and directors with the best chance of lifting one of the coveted golden statuettes this March 27.

This is made possible by observing the results of galas such as the Bafta, the Golden Globe, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the multiple awards granted by the Hollywood film unions, who maintain a quasi-symbiotic relationship with the Oscar Awards by serving not only as prelude for them, but also show trends and favorites to win.

To explain how these galas are linked, we have to go back to how the Oscar works, where Both the nominees and the winners are chosen by the almost 10 thousand members from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

The Oscars serve to close each year the so-called awards season, a period of several months where galas are held in honor of cinema. (Photo: AP)

These votes are not indiscriminate across categories, but rather are separated by each of the 15 branches of AMPAS, at least in the nomination process. Thus, the acting branch chooses the nominees for the acting awards, the directors choose the candidates for best director, the screenwriters for best screenplay, and so on. There are exceptions, such as the Best Picture nominees, which are chosen by all members of the Academy, as well as Best International Film and Best Animated Film, which have special rules. This changes with the final election of the winners, which began voting on March 17, where all AMPAS members can vote for their favorite candidates regardless of the branch they belong to.

It is at this point where the other galas of the awards season gain importance, by directly or indirectly influencing voters. To facilitate understanding, we can say that the galas within the awards season are divided into two types: those offered by external entities (let’s call them ‘outsiders’) and those related to the various Hollywood unions (‘insiders’), which share the voting block with the Oscars.

From the first example we have galas such as the now discredited Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards, given by entities that report on Hollywood such as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and the Broadcast Motion Picture Critics Association (BFCA) respectively. The voters of these prizes are not usually members of the AMPAS, but the results of the ceremonies They serve to generate conversation around certain movies, actors and directors that can tip the scales in your favor.

The ‘insiders’ awards, on the other hand, are made up of those who work within the film industry, consisting of the various union galas. In these cases, it is common for the group of voters to coincide to a large degree with those who participate in the Oscars, so the results of these galas tend to coincide more frequently.

To date most of the awards have already taken place, with only the Producers Guild of America Awards (PGA Awards) and the Writers Guild Awards (WGA Awards) scheduled for March 19 and 20 respectively. In this note we tell you which are the awards that most accurately predict the main categories of the Oscar.

BEST FILM

Perhaps the most coveted and anticipated category is Best Picture. Here are several ceremonies we can look at, starting with the Bafta, which is the closest in format and importance to the Oscar ceremony itself. However, this does not give you a good match record between your winners.

“The Power of the Dog” stands out as the favorite to win the Oscar this year. (Photo: Netflix)

Since 2001, the year in which the Bafta changed its date to be before the Oscar and therefore be in a position to predict it, the British Academy has only coincided with its American counterpart on 9 of 21 occasions, approximately 43% of the time . The mismatch has been worse in recent years, with the Bafta and Oscar deferring between 2015 and 2020, a streak that ended when they both decided to award best film to “Nomadland” at last year’s ceremony.

The Golden Globes are another of the awards that have been pointed out as predictors of the Oscar, despite being an ‘outsider’ award to the Academy. However, the HFPA-presented accolade has one fundamental difference from its more prestigious counterpart, splitting the Best Picture trophies between the Drama and Comedy/Musical categories.

This means that although since 1950, when this change began, the Golden Globes have predicted the Oscar winner in 47 of 72 ceremonies – that is to say 65% ​​- it does so with twice the probability of other awards of its kind. On the other hand, if we take into account only the category of Best Dramatic Film, this has only coincided with the Oscar in 35 of the 72 (48%), while the category of comedies and musicals has only been right on 12 occasions (17%). .

The best predictor to date ends up being the Producers Guild of America Awards (PGA Awards), which since its first ceremony in 1990 have been able to predict the Oscar winner 21 out of 32 times (65.6%). This coincidence has been even greater since 2008, with the galas awarding the same films in 11 of 14 years (78.5%).

At the moment the clear favorite in the Best Picture category is “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion, a film that has swept most awards season galas, including the Golden Globes and Bafta. And while the situation will probably become even clearer when the PGA Awards are held on March 19, it should be noted that the film’s relationship with Netflix could take away an Oscar that is clearly deserved, especially if you take into account that even To date, no tape related to a streaming platform has won the highest Academy Award.

best director

Undoubtedly the best predictor to know which director will win an Oscar is the Directors Guild Awards (DGA Award), that has managed to predict the winner of this category in 64 of 72 occasions, that is to say, 89% certainty.

Jane Campion is the favorite to win the Oscar for Best Director at the 2022 Oscar ceremony to be held on March 27. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

This year the prize was awarded to New Zealand director Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog”, a situation that, together with her victories at galas such as the Bafta, Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards, make her the almost inevitable winner of the Oscar in her category, which she shares with Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”).

A win for Campion would also increase the number of Oscar-winning female directors to three, a select group made up of only Kathryn Bigelow (2010) and Chloé Zhao (2021).

best actors

Another category where the prizes of their respective syndicate give us the best prediction, although in varying degrees of certainty.

Thus, the Best Actor category, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) have coincided with the Oscars on 21 of 27 occasions, which gives you an accuracy of around 78% . This is good news for Will Smith, who took home this trophy and is fighting for his first Oscar win this year with his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”

Will Smith is closer than ever to winning his first Oscar for “King Richard.” (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Smith is competing this year against some movie greats like Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Denzel Washing and Javier Bardem.

In the case of Best Actress, the percentage of coincidences is lower, only managing to predict the Oscar winner in 18 of 27 occasions (67%). The certainty has been even lower in the last ten years, with both galas differing four times – most recently giving the award to Viola Davis instead of Frances McDormand in 2021 -, bad news for the winner of the SAG Awards of this year, Jessica Chastain, who faces stiff competition this year from Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart.

As for Best Supporting Actor, the percentage of coincidence is the same, 67%. But the possibilities increase if the last ten years are taken into account, with eight coincidences (80%). This year Troy Kotsur of “CODA” competes with JK Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”), Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”), Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”) and Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”). Dog”).

The SAG Awards are even more precise in the category of Best Supporting Actress, won this year by Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), who has only differed from the Oscar on one occasion, 2019, in the last ten years. . This, along with his Bafta win, gives DeBose a strong chance of taking home his first Oscar, but he will have to beat out Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) and eminences like Judi Dench (“Belfast”).

As always, predictions should be taken with a grain (or in some cases a rock) of sand, and the Oscars have served to surprise us over the years: think no further than last year, when Anthony Hopkins took the award for Best Actor over favorite Chadwick Boseman. But it is these same surprises that are part of the appeal of the awards and the reasons we continue to see them year after year.

