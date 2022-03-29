Oscar 2022: Could Will Smith lose the award after hitting Chris Rock? | answers

controversial moment. Will Smith was part of one of the most controversial moments of the 2022 Oscar Awards after he attacked Chris Rock for making an out of place comment about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s illness.

Rock provoked the fury of Will Smith after making a very poor taste suggestion about Jada Pinkett Smithwell he said what “I expected to see her in GI Jane 2″. The film starring Demi Moore became very famous because the actress shaved her head so she could play the lead. The problem is that Jada Smith suffers from hair loss due to alopecia, disease of which he has spoken openly in different interviews.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith and the advice he received from Denzel Washington after his attack on Chris Rock

In a moment that shocked everyone, Smith hit Chris Rock in the face, then start yelling at him from his seat. Finally, the actor of “The fresh prince of rap” apologized at the time of receiving the Oscar for best actor for “The Williams method”. The interpreter stated that “sometimes love leads us to do crazy things.”

Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards. PHOTO: EFE

Could Will Smith lose the Oscar?

Much has been made of the incident on social networks, and even some celebrities have commented on it. So, the real question is: will they take the Oscar away from Will Smith? The reality is that there are no precedents. An Oscar has never been taken away from any winner who has been involved in controversy or with serious allegations made against him.

Casey Affleck He took the award in 2016, regardless of the fact that several women denounced him for sexual harassment For the same reason, Brie Larsonwho handed him the statuette, refused to applaud his triumph, although he was next to him on stage.

Roman Polansky He won the Oscar for “best director” in 2003 for “The Pianist”, despite being convicted of sexual abuse against a minor, a crime that prevented him from attending the ceremony because he will be jailed immediately if he returns to the United States. Joined.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith: his highest-rated movies after winning “King Richard”

Although it is unlikely that Smith will be left without his recently won statuette for throwing a blow at Chris Rock, his attitude has not been well seen by the organizers of the Oscar Awards, who did not hesitate to speak out through social networks.

“The Academy does not condone violence in any form. Tonight, we are thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 94th Academy Awards, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”