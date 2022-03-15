Oscar 2022: Date, time, live broadcast and nominees

The Oscar Awards 2022 They are already preparing for a new edition, where we are going to see the best actors, directors and films of the year receiving the well-deserved recognition for entertaining us and showing us that cinema is one of the best things we have in the world.

At last year’s Oscar edition, Frances McDorman, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao they went on to receive their awards in a relatively empty room, due to Covid, and during a time when we stopped going to theaters and relying on streaming to see good movies.

Now the world looks different again, theaters are now open, and many movies that delayed their release dates are finally here. Netflix dominates the nomination lists for many awards again, but we also have the big studios with movies that took us back to fill seats.

Dune, King Richard and CODA, a film in which Eugenio Derbez participates, are among the favorites to win an Academy Award. William Del Toro is among the oscar nominees 2022 for the movie The Alley of Lost Souls—Nightmare Alleyby its name in Spanish—, in addition to the director Carlos Lopez Estrada who received his first nomination for his work on the animated film Raya and the Last Dragon.

When are the Oscars 2022?

In 2022 the 94th edition of the Oscar awards, which will take place on March 27th, after the 2021 edition had to change its date from February to April due to the pandemic.

The BAFTAs also changed their date and will take place in April, while the Golden Globes happened, with all the controversy, in February.

What time is the 2022 Oscars ceremony?

The ceremony takes place between 7:00 and 10:00 pm (Mexico time), with the red carpet starting an hour before.

Where will the 2022 Oscars ceremony be?

Like every year, the ceremony of the Oscar the famous will take place Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Who is the host of the Oscars 2022?

On this occasion three comedians were chosen to host the Oscar. The Academy revealed Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

