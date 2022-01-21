Oscar 2022: everything we know (so far)

Oscar 2022. The ceremony to come

Attending the first edition of the Oscars of the pandemic era, held last April (two months later than the originally scheduled date), was like taking a ride on some kind of emotional roller coaster. During a three-hour ceremony inevitably conditioned by the needs of social distancing, we saw Chloé Zhao write a page of history (not only of cinema) as the first woman of color to win the award for best director, Frances McDormand howling at the moon, Yuh-Jung Youn flirting with Brad Pitt and, finally, Anthony Hopkins receiving “in absentia” the Oscar for best actor in place of the great favorite Chadwick Boseman. With similar precedents, what could the 2022 edition have in store for us? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big movie night.

When will the night of the 2022 Oscars be?

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 at 5pm PT (2am in Italy).

Where will it take place?

Last year, the ceremony was held at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, but this time it will return to what has been its home since 2002: the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center.

What will the format be?

The format of the Oscars 2022 is not yet known, although the Academy has already announced that the show will still be directed, for the seventh consecutive year, by the award-winning director and producer Glenn Weiss, winner of 14 Emmy Awards and 6 Director Guild of America Awards. Production will be handled by Will Packer, former producer of Malcolm D. Lee’s film The girls’ journey.

Who will present the 2022 edition?

After three editions with no presenter, ABC broadcaster has confirmed that the 2022 ceremony will have a “host”. The announcement was made on January 11 by Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, amidst praise to Will Packer: “Will really has the pulse of popular culture and entertainment,” said Erwich. . “I know he has several ideas in mind and we will soon be able to share more details.” The most disparate hypotheses run on the identity of the presenter. The latest masters of ceremonies were Jimmy Kimmel (2018 and 2017), Chris Rock (2016) and Neil Patrick Harris (2015); currently, among the names in contention for the 2022 edition are those of Selena Gomez and Tom Holland.

Which artists will perform during the evening?

It is not yet clear whether the performances will be live or, like last year, pre-recorded, but the lineup could prove to be the most star-studded of the last editions. On December 21, the Academy announced the shortlist of nominees for 10 categories, including “Best Original Song”. The list includes HER, who took home the statuette for last year Fight for You (from the movie Judas and the Black Messiah) and now I’m competing with Automatic Womanfrom the soundtrack of Bruised – Struggle to live; Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi with Just Look Up (Don’t Look Up); Kid Cudi again, this time with Jay-Z, with Guns Go Bang (The Harder They Fall); Beyoncé with Be Alive (A winning family – King Richard); and finally Billie Eilish with No Time To Diea song that is the main theme of the homonymous film by 007.

What will the dress code be?

Covid-19 permitting, the 2022 Oscars should be opened from the traditional red carpet, so expect the usual parade of evening wear, including sparkling sequin capes and long dream dresses.

How to follow the Oscar night in Italy?

Last year, Oscar night was broadcast live on Sky and streamed on Now. Confirmations are expected for the 2022 edition.

When will the nominations be announced?

The 2022 Oscar nominations will be announced on February 8th.

Who are the favorites of the 2022 edition?

Belfast And The power of the dog are the most likely head-to-head best picture titles, closely followed by A winning family – King Richard, Dunes And West Side Story. On the front of the Oscar nominees for best director, the names of Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh, Denis Villeneuve, Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson circulate.

The match for the Best Actor statuette should be played between Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington, as well as Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman are favorites for Best Actress. In the category “Best Supporting Actress” we could instead find Kirsten Dunst, Ariana DeBose and Caitríona Balfe, while as “Best Supporting Actor” it is worth betting on Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ciarán Hinds and Troy Kotsur. Finally, with regard to the “Best International Film”, It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino seems to have a good chance, but will probably have to contend with Drive My Car, Flee, The worst person in the world And A hero.

