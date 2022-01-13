Oscar 2022: Fans want Tom Holland as host

It is news this week that the 2022 Oscars will be held again at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Mall in Los Angeles, and that the ceremony will once again have a host (the latest was Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, the years following the conducting was entrusted to a group of different presenters). Could it ever be Tom Holland, as so many fans seem to want?

Executive producer Will Packer and the Academy are currently talking to various stars – it seems Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is among them. But the Academy has also decided to take another path … that of the “popular vote”! On the social networks of the powerful association, in fact, fans were asked to mention who they would like to see conducting this year’s edition of the Oscars.

The question, posed with a certain amount of irony, is the following:

Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you like to lead the Oscars, and it’s a hypothetical question, hypothetically who would you like it to be?

Many responses received, with the most disparate proposals: from Angela Lansbury (!) To Wanda Sykes, via Rosa Salazar, the Only Murders in the Building trio Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt & John Krasinski, the hilarious Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig…

But a name that has popped up countless times is that of Tom Holland. Holland starred in the most successful film of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home, for which Sony itself is putting together a huge Oscar campaign. Recently the same actor had answered in a rather bizarre way to the questions of the Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of conducting the ceremony. Initially skeptical, he later said he was available:

Maybe in the future, but in all honesty I’m really too busy at the moment. I just don’t have the time. I have to do the promotional campaign for the Uncharted movie, then in early March I start shooting the Apple TV + series The Crowded Room, which will take me a long time and represent the most difficult role I have ever played. So maybe someday in the future. But no, not now. I honestly don’t have the time. And I would love to do that… I like this kind of thing, being under pressure and doing things that challenge me. So I’m interested, but I don’t have time. […] I would like to take back what I said earlier. You were asking me about the Oscars … you are the person who asks me. I sat here and I said to myself: “But of course I would lead the damn Oscars!” I just went to the bathroom, looked in the mirror and said to myself, “What kind of idiot wouldn’t lead the Oscars ?!” So yeah, if you ask me, I’ll tell you that I would lead the Oscars and it would be a lot of fun. I’d have a lot of fun. […] Alone or in company. Alone it would be great, but joined by someone I know… even better. I think a shared experience is always better than a solo experience. I’m fine with everything, but it would be a great fun night – very stressful, but fun.

Holland’s name was often mentioned together with that of Zendaya, but also with that of the other two Spider-Man who appear in the film, namely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Obviously this is a popular poll, but given the massive response it should not be ruled out that at this year’s Oscars an appearance of one or all three “Spider-Man” is not really organized, obviously with the aim of dragging the audience rating is up: this year’s goal will in fact be to capture the attention of the public more than last year, when mainly due to the scarcity of films and the unusual date (end of April) the ceremony she was practically snubbed.

Tom Holland and Zendaya.

You secure the comic book / young people viewers for the whole broadcast. It’s more exciting than another late night guy doing it, those kids have fun on press tours, if they bring that energy you’re set. – 🦚ELDRITCH PRESLEY🦚 (@eldritchpresley) January 13, 2022

The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 27 (nominations will be announced on February 8). You can follow all the news about the Oscars in our section.