Oscar 2022: find out what the nominations for “best actress” are, Oscar Awards, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart

James 32 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 47 Views

This March 27, the 2022 Oscar Awards will be held and the best of the film world will be recognized in different categories. At the event to be held in the famous Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USAthe work of each actress will be awarded and only one can take the statuette for “Best Actress”.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Televisa faces lawsuit for unauthorized series by Vicente Fernández

Televisa is one of the most popular television stations in Mexico, and which was about …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved