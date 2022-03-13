Oscar 2022: find out what the nominations for “best actress” are, Oscar Awards, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart

This March 27, the 2022 Oscar Awards will be held and the best of the film world will be recognized in different categories. At the event to be held in the famous Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USAthe work of each actress will be awarded and only one can take the statuette for “Best Actress”.

Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart, are the five actresses nominated for “Best actress” at the 94th event held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. For this reason, in this note from El Popular we tell you more about each of them.

Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Jessica Chastain is nominated for “Best Actress” at the 2022 Oscar Awards. The actress has been recognized with a Silver Shell for Best Actress at the last edition of the San Sebastian Festival and for the film “Los ojos de Tammy Faye” in which she is protagonist, she had an incredible interpretation, she was almost natural and showed her spectacular voice.

Olivia Colman for “The Dark Daughter”

Olivia Coleman She will fight again in the “Best Actress” category with “The Dark Daughter.” She is willing to take her second statuette, after in 2018 she won in the same category with “La Favorita”. On this occasion, Colman managed to shine thanks to the direction of Maggie Gyllenhaal and the support she had from Netflix.

Penelope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers”

Penelope Cruz She is among the favorites to win the statuette for “Best Actress” at the 2022 Oscar Awards. The American press has the Spanish actress among the favorites and if she wins, it would be the second time she has done so. In 2009, Penélope Cruz won the award for “Best Supporting Actress” for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” It should be noted that “Parallel Mother” has good reviews.

Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos”

Nicole Kidman It is also nominated for the Oscar Awards despite the fact that the special effects and makeup work in “Being th Ricardos” left much to be desired. Despite this, Kidman prevailed despite all these impasses with her great interpretation of Lucille Ball. It should be noted that the film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin became one of the best films on Amazon Prime Video.

Kristen Stewart for “Spencer”

The actress Kristen Stewart She will fight to win the statuette in the “Best Actress” category for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in “Spencer.” She will not have it easy at all, because she does not have her support among her guildmates and she has not received any extra awards for this role either. It should be noted that “Spencer” is a chronicle is a chronicle of a hellish weekend in the life of Diana Spencer, better known as Lady Di.

Oscar Awards 2022: Broadcast Time

The 94th ceremony of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be broadcast between 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm on March 27. Let us remember that in this new ceremony, great actresses such as Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Olivia Colman and Penélope Cruz have been nominated.