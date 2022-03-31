Oscar 2022: Find out why they are the winning films and where to see them

Coda: Signs of the Heart

Awards: Movie, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Actors: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez

Ruby is the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works in the morning with her parents and her brother to keep the fishing business afloat. One day, Ruby discovers her passion for singing. Her enthusiastic teacher encourages her to enter music school, something that would force her to decide, her passion or her family.

“Coda: Signs of the Heart”.



The Power of the Dog

Award: Director

Where to watch: Netflix

Actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Montana, 1925. Wealthy brothers Phil and George Burbank are two sides of the same coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. When George marries a village widow, Rose, Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law and his son, sensitive Peter.

“The Power of the Dog”.



king richard

Award: Actor (Will Smith)

Where to watch: HBO Max

Actors: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton

Biopic about Richard Williams, an unattainable father who helped train two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams, tennis icons.

“KingRichard”.



West Side Story

Award: Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose)

Where to watch: Disney+

Actors: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno

Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite affiliations with rival street gangs the Jets and the Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York. New version of the legendary musical “West Side Story.”

“West Side Story”.



The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Awards: Actress (Jessica Chastain) and Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to watch: Coming soon to theaters

Actors: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Vincent D’Onofrio, Cherry Jones

Biopic of the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 1980s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, started the world’s largest network of religious chains.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.



Belfast

Award: Original Screenplay

Where to watch: Currently in theaters

Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds

Drama set in tumultuous Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. Follow little Buddy as he grows up in an environment of labor struggle, cultural change, interfaith hatred and sectarian violence.

“Belfast”.



Charm

Award: Animated Film

Where to watch: Disney+

It tells the story of the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house located in a wonderful enclave called Encanto. Encanto’s magic has endowed the children of the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal… But he forgot a member of the family: Mirabel.

“Charm”.



drive my car

Award: International Film

Where to watch: MUBI (Starting April 1)

Actors: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Sonia Yuan

Despite not being able to recover from a personal drama, Yusuke Kafuku, an actor and theater director, agrees to put on the play “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki, with whom he will have sincere conversations to confront his past.

“Drive my car”.



Summer of Soul

Award: Documentary

Where to watch: Star Plus

Characters: Stevie Wonder, BB King, Nina Simone, Abbey Lincoln, Mahalia Jackson

Explore the legendary Harlem Cultural Festival held in the United States in 1969. It paid tribute to African-American culture and music, as well as promoting ‘black pride’ and unity among people of the same race.

“Summer of Soul”.



dunes

Awards: Photography, Editing, Soundtrack, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects

Where to watch: HBO Max

Actors: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Javier Bardem

In the year 10191, the desert planet Arrakis, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family, falls into the hands of the House of Atreides. Duke Leto, Lady Jessica, and their son, Paul Atreides, arrive on Arrakis to uphold the good name of their house, but find themselves embroiled in deception that leads them to question their trust among those closest to them.

“Dune”.



cruel

Prize: Costume

Where to watch: Disney+

Actors: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, John McCrea

London, 1970s. Determined to become a successful fashion designer, Estella teams up with a pair of thieves to survive. But when her talent catches the eye of legendary designer Baroness von Hellman, she takes on her evil side.

“Cruelty”.



no time to die

Award: Original Song

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Actors: Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes

Bond has left the secret service and is enjoying his life in Jamaica. But his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, shows up to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

“No time to die.”



The Windshield Wiper

Award: Animated Short

Where to watch: YouTube

Inside a cafe, after lunch and smoking a pack of cigarettes, a middle-aged man asks himself and the audience the question: What is love?

“The Windshield Wiper”.



The Queen of Basketball

Award: Short Documentary

Where to watch: Youtube of The New York Times

She is one of the best basketball players alive. 3 national trophies. She scored the first basket in women’s Olympic basketball at the ’76 Olympics. She was chosen for the NBA. But have you ever heard of Lucy Harris?

“The Queen of Basketball”.



The Long Goodbye

Award: Live-Action Short

Where to see: Filmin

Kara Tippetts is a wife and young mother who is suffering from terminal breast cancer. Throughout the documentary she will share the limits of dying with dignity and a sense of humor.