Oscar 2022: Five curiosities that you did not know about the Academy Awards

The awards Oscar They have already arrived and this afternoon you will be able to meet the best of the cinema corresponding to 2021, so the expectation is on the surface.

But within the award ceremony of The academy There are some curious facts that not everyone knows, or that happened several years ago, so it has remained in the past.

If you consider yourself a lover and connoisseur of this art, we invite you to learn a little more about these data, which we know will leave you with a square eye.

1.- Michael Jackson

The late American singer bought the Oscar for the movie “Gone with the Wind” that he had obtained for Best Picture, the cost of it was $1,540 and is recorded as the most expensive in the history of the Academy.

2.- The youngest

Great personalities have established themselves throughout history, many of them have achieved it when they are older, but some who stand out are Adrien Brody who starred in “The Pianist” and won the award at the age of 29.

3.- The most famous selfie in history

Ellen DeGeneres was the host of the 2014 awards, during the event she had the brilliant idea of ​​inviting some attendees to take a picture which she shared on her social networks.

Among the celebrities that appear in it are Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Lupita Nyong’o, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep.

4.- The nude

In the year 1974, the driver David Niven was about to give his award to the actress Elizabeth Taylor in a gala that remained quiet, until the journalist Robert Opel jumped on stage completely naked, the fact was criticized although later it was He learned that he did it to fight for the rights of homosexual people.

5.- The red carpet

This characteristic resource of each one of the awards of each year has a measure of 150 meters long and approximately 10 meters wide, in this the guests are forced to pass to pose before the cameras of the attending media.

