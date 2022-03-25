Oscar 2022: How many Oscars have Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem won?

Lhe nominations for the 2022 Oscar Awards achieved by Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem -which, as we know, are husband and wife- represent a new milestone in the career of the two most internationally successful Spanish actors. The gala, which will be held in the early hours of next Sunday, March 27, Penélope will fight to win the award for Best Actress for ‘Parallel Mothers‘ and Javier, for Best Actor for ‘Being the Ricardos‘.

However, even if neither of the two interpreters manages to win the statuette home, they are already the Spanish actors with the most international travel since both have already managed to take home at least one Oscar. But how many times have they been nominated and when have they won the Oscar?

Penelope Cruz, Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Penelope Cruz already won in 2009 the Oscar for best supporting actress for ‘Vicki Cristina Barcelona‘ which also earned him an award BAFTA, awarded by British industry. She being nominated along with actresses of great renown as Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Marisa Tomei, and Taraji P. Hensonthe Spanish picked up the Oscar for her performance as María Elena.

“Even if we don’t literally understand every word he says, emotionally we understand absolutely everything,” he said. Angelica Hutson before pronouncing his name and handing him the award.

In addition, the actress was nominated again for the Oscar for ‘Volver’ in 2007 and in 2010 for ‘Nine’, although it was not the final winner

Javier Bardem, Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Javier Bardem He also has to his credit a profuse list of successes and awards, the result of his successful professional career as an actor, since the 90s of the last century. The member of the Bardem dynasty who has gone the furthest on the international level also has to his credit a Oscar for best supporting actor for ‘No country for old men‘ (2007). He has been nominated three more times. Before the latter, for ‘Before Night Falls’ (2001) and ‘Biutiful’ (2010).