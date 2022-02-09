Oscar 2022: Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz make history with their nominations

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, husband and wife in life, make history with their nominations for Being the Ricardos and Madres Paralelas.

Javier Bardem And Penélope Cruzone of the most beautiful couples of the star systerm, make the history of the Oscars with theirs nomination arrive in the same vintage.

Madres Paralelas: Penélope Cruz in a foreground

The two Spanish stars are the sixth married couple to receive nominations in the acting category in the same year. Javier Bardem is nominated for a supporting actor in the Aaron Sorkin biopic Being the Ricardos, where he plays Cuban musician and actor Desi Arnaz, husband of Lucille Ball, while Penelope Cruz received the Best Actress nomination for the role of Janis in Madres paralelas by Pedro Almodovar.

Another unmarried but engaged couple, the one made up of Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons celebrates the double nomination as supporting actors for the same film, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, as we can see in the list of Oscar nominations 2022.

Penelope Cruz would like to shoot a musical with her husband Javier Bardem

Returning to the statistics, among the married couples candidates in the same year we find Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt, Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner, Elsa Lanchester and Charles Laughton, Rex Harrison and Rachel Roberts as well as Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Other unmarried couples, but candidates in the same year include Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier, who would marry soon after, Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston.

the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 27.