Oscar 2022: Johnny Depp fans want Minamata to win “Fan Favorite” recognition

A few days ago we reported that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood implemented an interesting dynamic on Twitter that will allow fans to choose their favorite movie, which could win the “Fan Favorite” recognition; just use a few hashtags to nominate her and from the numbers they reach, the winner will be chosen. Johnny Depp fans are already on the move and want Minamata – 35%, his most recent film, takes the win.

Minamata, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2020, made it to a handful of US theaters last year, earning mixed reviews from the press. This film tells us about the life of the photojournalist Eugene Smithwho through his camera was in charge of documenting the consequences produced by the Japanese company Chisso, which dumped mercury into rivers, causing poisoning in the population of Minamata during decades.

As a result of the “Fan Favorite” contest initiated by the Academy, on Twitter we can already find Minamata as a favorite of the hashtag #OscarFanFavorite, although the truth is that it is far from being in the lead, a position occupied by Cinderella – 51%, the Camila Cabello movie. It is important to mention that streaming movies cannot be present in the competition, since the space is exclusively for releases in theaters.

The great disadvantage of Minamata is the troubled life that Johnny Depp has had in recent years, all because of his failed marriage to Amber Heard and the subsequent legal clashes between the two. Some believe that the actor’s career is completely over and that we will never see him in any other blockbuster, perhaps moderate budget movies are the only way out of him; the truth is that his participation was recently confirmed as Louis XV in the new film by Maïwenn, renowned French actress and director popularly known for playing the Diva Plavalaguna in The Fifth Element – 71%.

can Minamata gain a decent spot in the Fan Favorite competition? You can see some of the tweets shared by fans below:

Friends, we all know that supporting Minamata is in fact supporting Johnny Depp and the factors that tried to make the voice of the suffering of the people of Minamata heard by the world, let their efforts not be ignored.#minamata #OscarsFanFavorite #Sweepstakes @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/0iUZC9AmTc – Arezoo (@Arezoodp1987) February 17, 2022

The locals in #minamata films are not just extras. Every minute of screen time allocated to them is spent on revealing their tragedies, their uniqueness. And all this is done respectfully and without pathos.#OscarsFanFavorite#Sweepstakes@TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/AZqRkpWTLD — RD🏴‍☠️ (@RD04954960) February 19, 2022

can’t get over the movie minamata. This movie made me cry especially when I saw the real Eugene and his work by him and the people affected by it. really beautiful storytelling. a must watch.#minamata #MinamataFilm #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/Kf8bm09tXJ — kairita lang 🇵🇭 (@whatevs_888) February 16, 2022

Use the hashtags #OscarsFanFavorite #Sweepstakes #Minamata (all three) to enter #MinamataFilm in this new category. She should not have been snubbed by the Academy, both for her masterful storytelling/imagery and the importance of her message.#JusticeForMinamata.

Use the hashtags #OscarsFanFavorite #Sweepstakes #minamata (all three) to enter #MinamataFilm in this new category. It should not have been snubbed by @TheAcademy, both because of its masterful storytelling/imagery and the importance of its message. we need #JusticeForMinamata. pic.twitter.com/tCJ3mVrnLw — 🍕🦙 (@pizzakatzen) February 20, 2022

You do not pick an Academy Award winner based on it being an enjoyable movie. You choose it based on story, acting, emotional effect. You choose it based on its ability to have a lasting impact in your mind. @TheAcademy choose #minamata #Sweepstakes #OscarsFanFavorite pic.twitter.com/aOs9ftzKfY — TellerTale (@TellerTale1) February 20, 2022

Not only because of Johnny’s acting but also because of the story behind, and the work of the rest of the team. Minamata is a true story, and it is worth it to win. Or at least it’s my winner and my vote.#MINAMATA #OscarFanFavorite #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/Gmm4541MZV – Vera (@veraespa) February 19, 2022

