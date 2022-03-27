Oscar 2022: know 10 curiosities about the Academy Awards | Oscars | AMPAS | Academy Awards | Curiosities | revtli | ANSWERS

Every year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is in charge of the delivery of the Oscar awards. In 2022 its 94th edition will be held since that first ceremony in 1929, so it is important to know a little more about its history and curiosities. Get to know 10 facts about this important award in the world of cinema. Here the details.

The origin of the name

Initially they were simply called “The Academy Award”, “the golden trophy” or “the statuette of merit”, but it was not until Margaret Herrick he named the object Oscar. The reason? The figure reminded him of his uncle with that name. The term became popular as early as 1934 thanks to the journalist Sidney Skolsky, but it was not until 1939 that it was used officially by The Academy.

the first ceremony

The first time that was held on May 16, 1929, but the award was given to the best productions between August 1927 and July 1928. It took place during a gala dinner at the Roosevelt Hotel, in California; however, unlike today, the winners were announced three months in advance, so there was no characteristic suspense.

LOOK HERE: Today, Oscar 2022 live – Schedules, nominees and channels to watch the ceremony

Walt Disney at the Oscars

waltdisney is considered the person who has been nominated and awarded the most times by the Academy, opting for her in 60 occasions and receiving 26 statuettes. Although many of them are due to animated shorts, his legacy is unmatched for the important ceremony in the world of cinema.

The only Oscar to win an Oscar

If the name of the award is as simple as it is peculiar, it is even more curious that in more than 90 years that this award has been given, only once has someone with that name won it. Is about Oscar Hammerstein IIwho composed ‘The Last Time I Saw Paris,’ in 1954. Will it ever happen again?

Spontaneous moment in 1974

In the 1974 edition, David Nirven He was one of those in charge of presenting the ceremony on that occasion. Suddenly, a spontaneous photographer and journalist named Robert Opel He went on stage completely naked. “It is fascinating to think that, probably, the only laugh that this man has gotten in his life has been showing his little thingsNirven joked.

Source: Cinemania

MORE INFORMATION: Oscar 2022: What requirements must be met to apply for the golden statuette?

They refused the award

The coveted award has been rejected three times. The first happened in 1935 by Dudley Nichols after winning it for ‘Best Screenplay’, when at that time the writers’ union was on strike. later he would Marlon Brando for his role in “The Godfather”; refused as a message of vindication for discrimination against Native Americans. he did too George C Scottconsidering the award as degrading.

The most expensive dress of the ceremony

The gala represents an incomparable stage for fashion and jewelry firms in which they can show their best collections in actors and actresses. For this reason, in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence She was in charge of wearing what is so far the most expensive dress in history; its creation is due to Dior and is valued at 4 million dollars.

Source: Jason Merritt/TERM

Most winning movies

The tapes that took the most statuettes in one night are “Ben Hur”, “titanica” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”. Each of them got 11 Oscarsthe latter being the only sequel to have won the ‘Best Film’ award.

ALSO SEE: Oscar 2022: What is the so-called ‘Oscar of the people’ voted by fans?

The selfie most famous awards

The presentation of the ceremony is usually led by comic actors due to the spectacular nature it represents. In 2014, Ellen Degeneres starred in one of the most unforgettable moments in its history: the selfie which later was the most retweeted photo in history of the social network. She was joined by Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie and Peter Nyong’o Jr.

Source: Twitter @TheEllenShow

Netflix’s first movie at the Oscars

The arrival of streaming to the business meant a significant effect on the film industry and Netflix represented a lot of this change. However, despite any speculation, “Rome” from Alfonso Cuaron it became the service’s first film to be nominated in 10 Oscar categories.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The 2022 Oscars are getting closer, generating expectation in the world of cinema for the nominees for best film. In this video we tell you some curiosities in their filming and where you can see them in streaming so you can tell us which one is your favorite.