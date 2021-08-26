Oscar 2022 Lady Gaga and Will Smith among the favorites

Oscar 2022: from Leonardo Dicaprio to Lady Gaga, this year’s list of Oscar nominees is full of stars.

Netflix has a rich set of aspirants. However, to win the statuette, things could change with the arrival of the musical “Tick, tick … Boom! “ by the first-time director Lin-Manuel Miranda or the costume drama “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion.

Both films promise ‘sparks’ especially for their protagonists, respectively Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch. In addition, the streamer will also carry on the black cowboys with the opener of the BFI London “The Harder They Fall“, Which will be released on November 3, and a complex interpretation of motherhood with the first release of Maggie Gyllenhaal as a director with “The Lost Daughter“, Out on December 17 after the debut in Venice 78.

‘The Lost Daughter’ Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut at Venice 78

Oscar 2022: Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence also among the favorites

Also, second Variety, the hottest title of Netflix it could be “Don’t Look Up “ di Adam McKay, a choral film with DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, which will debut during the Christmas holidays.

The same goes for Searchlight Pictures And Guillermo del Toro, who is working hard on his remake of “Nightmare Alley“With Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, scheduled for December 3 in theaters.

Nightmare Alley: shooting of the new film by Guillermo del Toro has ended

Timothée Chalamet has three film projects, of which the most important is Dunes from Denis Villeneuve of the Warner Bros. Also expected with other roles in the film McKay and in “The French Dispatch “ from Wes Anderson with Searchlight.

Also Will Smith is back and could touch the heartstrings as the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams in “King Richard“, Which comes twenty years after his first Oscar nomination for “Ali”. The WB biopic will be released on November 19.

Oscar 2022: Krinsten Stewart’s Lady D and Almodovar’s Cruz also appear

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in “Spencer” from Neon from Pablo Larraín, which will debut in Venice before being released in theaters on November 5, while Penelope Cruz joins Pedro Almodovar for his drama “Parallel Mothers “, Which has already caused a sensation after the removal of the poster from Instagram.

Black and white films will be featured with “C’mon C’mon “ from A24 with Joaquin Phoenix of the director Mike Mills And “Belfast” from Focus Features con Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan of the five-time Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh.

The first ‘solo’ feature film by Joel Coen without his brother Ethan he is “The Tragedy of Macbeth“Of the co-distributors A24 and Apple TV Plus. The opening film of the New York Film Festival is played by Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand.

Also Amazon Studios has two A-list films in post-production, due out before the end of the year: the biopic on Lucille Ball from Aaron Sorkin “Being the Ricardos“With Nicole Kidman and the adaptation of George Clooney from “The Tender Bar“With Ben Affleck .

Furthermore, we cannot forget the fearful Lady Gaga, who will play the assassin Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci” from Ridley Scott alongside Adam Driver, which also has a role in Scott’s other film “The Last Duel“.

Source Variety

