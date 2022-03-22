Oscar 2022: meet the artists who are legends without having won the coveted prize | will-smith | johnny depp | Cinema and series

The Oscar Awards 2022 are held this Sunday March 27 and the ceremony is characterized by rewarding the best of the film industry. Although receiving an Academy Award means that the actor or actress reached a new level in the industry, there are several interpreters who never received one and are still recognized among the most outstanding artists.

This year the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards gala is celebrated. Photo: C.Digital.

Johnny Depp

The renowned actor has been nominated three times for best actor at the Oscar Awards for his performances in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, “Finding Neverland” and “Sweeney Todd”. On all three occasions he lost to Sean Penn, Jamie Foxx and Phillip Seymour Hoffman, respectively.

Glenn Close

She holds the record for the most Oscar nominations without winning an Academy Award along with the late Peter O’Toole. She has been nominated eight times in total, with her most recent losing in the best supporting actress category for Hillbilly Elefy, losing to Young Yuh-jung.

Harrison Ford

Ford is considered one of the actors with the most money in the film industry, as well as one of the most notable action stars. However, the artist has never won an Oscar Award and has only been nominated once during his entire acting career for his portrayal of Detective John Book in the 1985 film “Witness” and was defeated by William Hurt.

Hugh Jackman

The interpreter has been nominated for an Oscar only once for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in the 2013 film Les Miserables. On that occasion he lost to Daniel Day-Lewis. However, he currently has an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony.

Sir Ian McKellen

The legendary actor has one of the longest acting careers in the film industry, but has never been awarded the coveted Oscar. He was nominated in 1999 for “Gods and monsters”, but lost to Roberto Benigni; and in 2002 for “The Lord of the Rings”, but was defeated by Jim Broadbent.

Winona Ryder

The actress has starred in numerous films during the 1990s and was nominated for best actress for her performances in “Little Women” and “The Age of Innocence,” but both times lost to Jessica Lange and Anna Paquin.

Will Smith

Despite being the recipient of four Grammy Awards, well-known actor Will Smith has never won an Oscar, although he has been nominated twice for best actor for “Ali” and “The Pursuit of Happyness.” This year he has been nominated for the third time thanks to “King Richard” and is one of the most publicized candidates to win the statuette.