Oscar 2022: meet the nominees for Best Actress and where to see their films

“Parallel Mothers” is a Spanish drama written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar. (Netflix)

This Sunday, March 27, the oscars 2022 will reveal all the winners of the most important categories in a ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States. Before the biggest gala in Hollywood, we introduce you to all the stars nominated for Best Actress and where you can see the films for which they compete in this hard-fought awards.

Penelope Cruz – parallel mothers

The Spanish actress stars alongside Milena Smith the new film from the acclaimed filmmaker Pedro Almodovar. The story follows two women, Janis and Ana, who are about to give birth on the same day in the same hospital and both share a special characteristic: their pregnancies are unexpected. Although the two are separated by a clear age difference, they manage to form a bond that will have an impact on their futures. The film premiered this year in the catalog of Netflix.

The film starring Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit premiered on February 18 in streaming. (Netflix)

Olivia Coleman – the dark daughter

Based on the homonymous novel by Elena Ferrante, this adaptation directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal centers on the journey of a university professor (Colman) during her vacation. She secludes herself in a tourist area in Italy and is captivated by a woman (dakota johnson) and her young daughter, because they bring back memories of her own past. It is available to view at Netflix.

Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman played the main characters in “The Dark Daughter,” based on the book of the same name. (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

In the 1950s, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz They happened to be in the eye of the storm due to a personal and professional crisis that shakes their careers in Hollywood. The couple puts their love to the test and does everything possible to continue succeeding with their famous television program in the US. In the film, Kidman brings to life the well-remembered American comedian and actress, and acts alongside Javier Bardem. can be seen on the platform Prime Video.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s romance is brought to the screen in “Being the Ricardos.” (Prime Video)

Kristen Stewart – spencer

Chilean director Pablo Larraín focuses on a specific moment in the life of Lady Di and he tells it in this film starring Stewart. The plot is set on Christmas Eve, when the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles was facing its worst crisis between infidelity speculation and a possible divorce that will shake the British crown. It is currently showing in some theaters in Latin America.

Kristen Stewart brings Princess Diana to life in this film directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín. (Neon)

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

In the 1970s and 1980s, evangelical preachers Tammy Faye (Chastain) and Jim Baker (Andrew Garfield) were a couple known for their television program The PTL Club. Film production ranges from its beginnings with very little money to the creation of an empire that ended up plummeting until it left no trace before the 1990s. Coming soon, The tape will arrive on April 6 at Star+.

The film follows the rise and fall of televangelist duo Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) and Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) between the 1970s and 1980s. (Star+)

