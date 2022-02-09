Oscar 2022, Nicole Kidman receives her fifth nomination thanks to Being the Ricardos. Here is the actress’s reaction to the news

Nicole Kidman earned his fifth nomination for the Oscar 2022 thanks to its interpretation in Being the Ricardos. The actress plays Lucille Ball in the film, directed by Aaron Sorkin. In 1952 the couple formed by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz goes through a personal and professional crisis that jeopardizes their prestigious career in Hollywood. The love they profess and the television program with which they are successful go into crisis.

In the past few weeks, the actress has won a Golden Globe for her performance and a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for Best Actress. At Deadline, the artist stated what struck her about a character like Lucille Ball: “What she was doing as a woman was simply phenomenal, with her body, with her mind, with her ability to challenge her ideas. and keep pushing constantly for more. There is a huge amount of inspiration, and also to learn from her, again ”.

In an interview with Variety, Nicole Kidman told of her joy in receiving the nomination for Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars thanks to Being The Ricardos. The actress thus obtains her fifth nomination for the prestigious award and said she still feels excited, despite this not being her first nomination: “she is a thousand times more exciting. I don’t know if it’s the age or having a 13-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old daughter who understand a little bit of what it is. Having my husband, who is so much a part of it, and a family to celebrate with, is extraordinary. I find that as we get older, everything becomes more intense ”.

Regarding the ceremony to be held on March 27, 2022, the actress said: “The idea of ​​being together, there is something really exciting about this, more than ever”