Oscar 2022: nine facts to know about this Sunday’s ceremony | WORLD

This year 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) holds the 94th edition of the delivery of the Oscar awards.

Among the nominated films are dunes, West Side Story, king richard Y Belfastto varying degrees, prompting a return to theaters after long periods of closure.

A BBC report presents 9 quick facts about this year’s nominees:

1. Will Smith consulted Venus and Serena Williams

The star is likely to win his first Oscar for his performance in king richardwhich tells the story of the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who trained his two daughters to become tennis legends.

“I went to the family and said, ‘I want to tell this story,'” Smith told BBC presenter Graham Norton.

“And Venus and Serena said, ‘Okay, we’ll see you through the process, but we’re going to have to see the movie before we decide whether or not to put our names on it,'” the actor added.

His fear was understandable given Hollywood’s tendency to annoy some people when their life is recreated on film.

“I got the call that Venus and Serena went to the theater to see the movie, and it was literally the worst two hours of my life until they came out,” Smith recalled.

Fortunately, “they loved it,” he said.

2. Drive My Car is this year’s longest running best picture contender

The Japanese film has a running time of 179 minutes. However, it is not the longest film in history in this category. “Gone with the Wind”, released in 1939, lasts 238 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the category of best foreign film, the longest production to win an award was “War and Peace” (1967). The film runs for 414 minutes, making it the longest in the entire history of the Academy Awards.

3. Jane Campion vs. Steven Spielberg again

Jane Campion She is the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director. Her first time was in 1994, with the movie “El Piano”.

That year he lost to steven spielbergwho won the award for the film “Schindler’s List”.

The director is also nominated again, but for the musical West Side Story.

Campion has a good chance of winning this year. If this happens, it would be the first time that a woman wins the best director award in two consecutive years, after Chloé Zhao triumphed last year for Nomadland.

4. West Side Story could break records

Spielberg’s adaptation could become the first remake to win the same award as his original film, in this case in the category for best film.

In fact, only one remake has received the award for best film: The Departed (2006), by Martin Scorsese, which was an adaptation of the thriller police Hellish Affairs (1990) which did not get any nominations.

If it wins the award for best film, West Side Story It will also become the first musical to earn the statuette in nearly two decades.

But there’s a chance she won’t be the winner. In the past 50 years, only one film, “Titanic,” won best picture without its screenplay being nominated, something Spielberg’s remake failed to do.

In addition, the nominee for best actress Ariana DeBose could win the same award for the same role as its predecessor Rita Morenowho was awarded the Oscar for the 1961 version.

DeBose would also be the first openly queer black actress to hold the statuette.

5. Two LGBTTQI+ actresses nominated in the same year

It is precisely Ariana DeBose for her role in West Side Story and the interpretation of Kristen Stewart of Lady Diana in spencer.

While LGBTTQI+ stories are becoming more common in film, actors from this community have been almost entirely excluded from awards consideration for the past 20 years.

Since Ian McKellen’s nomination in 2002 for wielding Gandalf’s staff in “The Lord of the Rings,” no openly gay man has been nominated in any acting category.

LBGTTQI+ women have fared slightly better. Angelina Joliewho is openly bisexual, won the award for best supporting actress for GirlInterrupted (1999), and then earned a leading actress nomination for Changeling (2008).

However, since Jolie’s nomination, Lady Gagawho also identifies as bisexual, was the only LBGTTQI+ person to receive any recognition for her performance, thus far.

6. A family affair

There are two couples nominated in the acting categories. Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, married since 2010, compete for the main performance awards.

Elsewhere, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are nominated in the supporting actor categories. The couple has been engaged since 2017 and has two children.

Also, the director of Cyrano, Joe Wright, has a son with the protagonist of the film, Haley Bennett. Meanwhile, the star of the film, Peter Dinklage is married to screenwriter Erica Schmidt.

7. Judi Dench close to a record

The veteran British star could become the oldest winner in an acting category, having been nominated for her role in Belfast.

Judi is 87 years old, four years older than the current record holder, Anthony Hopkins, when he won by El padre in 2021.

She’s not the oldest nominee, though: Christopher Plummer was 88 when he was nominated for “All the Money in the World” in 2018.

8. The second deaf actor to win an Oscar

Troy Kotsur could become the second deaf actor to win an Oscar, following Marlee Matlin in 1986, who won the award for Children of a Lesser God.

The couple now plays a married couple in the film CODA, streaming on Apple TV.

He was initially considered an underdog in the best supporting actor category, but experienced a late boom and has won several pre-Oscar awards.

9. Flee, an animated film that also breaks records

It is the first film to earn nominations for Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary, and Best International Feature Film.

This unusual triptych is due to the nature of film: most documentaries, by their nature, are not animated.

However, it turned out to be a useful treatment for fleewhich follows the story of a gay Afghan refugee.