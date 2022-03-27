Oscar 2022: Nominated films based on books

The ceremony of the 94th Awards Ceremony Oscar awards It will take place tomorrow and, to whet your appetite, it should be remembered that not infrequently the base material for a film is a literary work; this year, we rescued seven cases in which feature films nominated for the awards in 2022 are inspired by or closely follow what is told in a book, be it a classic (two of these examples are films based on Shakespeare) or a narrative contemporary (as in the case of Haruki Murakami or Elena Ferrante).

a family story

The new version of ‘West Side Story’ (2021), directed by Steven Spielberg, is based on a Broadway play from the fifties, which was inspired by ‘Romeo and Juliet’, the famous play by William Shakespeare. The recent version is more in keeping with these times and pays homage to the 1961 film version directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, who respected the musical score of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

The original story is, it is known, a tragedy in which the love of two young people from enemy families leads them to death, contravening all kinds of warnings. Spielberg’s film places young people in rival street gangs in 1950s New York, in a place where gentrification is taking over old homes in favor of more modern ones and its characters respond more to multiculturalism.

The script for this new ‘West Side Story’ is by Tony Kushner, based on the book by Arhtu Laurents, and the cast includes Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Álvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno (star of the first adaptation) , Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Maddie Ziegler and Ana Isabelle. It has seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Director.

A Tale of Murakami

The Japanese film ‘Drive my car’ (2021), by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, is based on a story by Haruki Murakami that appears in his book ‘Men without Women’ (Tusquets, 2015); In the story, the protagonist, Yusuke Kafuku, is an actor and theater director who tries to stage Chekhov’s ‘Uncle Vanya’ in Hiroshima, while dealing with the sudden death of his wife and, during the staging, he meets Misaki, a girl assigned to him as a driver. She also has her own demons of her own. Little by little both face their past.

Thus, ‘Drive My Car’ was premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it won three awards, including best screenplay. It was directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who wrote the script with Takamasa Oe; and the cast includes Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Masaki Okada and Reika Kirishima. The film has four Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film.

‘Dune’, based on the play by Frank Herbert

The science fiction novel ‘Duna’, published in 1965, was recognized since its appearance with the Nébula (1965) and Hugo (1966) awards; This unexpected success led the author –Frank Herbert (United States, 1920-1986)– to continue the story in five more novels. Thus, the most recent film version of this saga is ‘Dune’ (2021), by Denis Villeneuve (who has already secured the sequel).

Now, David Lynch took it to the cinema in 1984, and now Villeneuve has tried to give epic form to this story with multiple narrative threads and characters; everything takes place ten thousand years from the present that begins on the desert planet Arrakis, a fiefdom of the Harkonnens that one day falls into the hands of the House of Atreides. On that planet are the reserves of “spice”, the raw material necessary for interstellar travel that folds time and space, and its inhabitants await the arrival of a messiah who will save their world from fiefdoms and empires.

The script for ‘Duna’ was written by Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts; and the cast is made up of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgard and Javier Bardem. The film has ten Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Film noir that tastes of Mexico

The film ‘El alley of lost souls’ (Nightmare Alley, 2021), by the Mexican Guillermo del Toro, is based on the homonymous novel by William Lindsay Gresham (United States, 1909-1962) published in 1946 and which was released a year later. made into a film by Edmund Goulding. In the story, Stan Carlisle is a boy who becomes a mentalist who fools everyone, especially poor people; but his ambition will lose him when he becomes an accomplice of a psychiatrist no less trickster.

Of course, the script is by Guillermo del Toro himself along with Kim Morgan; the cast includes Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn. In addition, it has four Oscar nominations, including Best Film and Production Design.

Fragile cowboy masculinity

Tape ‘the power of dog‘ (2021), by Jane Campion, is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage (United States, 1915-2003) published in 1967; It subtly addresses the theme of male feelings, desires and loves among the cowboys of the Wild West in the United States, a world where only testosterone fits and how they mask it.

In this sense, Campion adapted the novel and directed the film, leaving aside the first chapters to quickly get to the heart of the story. Thus, the Burbank brothers, opposite and complementary owners of a cattle ranch; when the second marries a widow, and the second harasses the widow’s son, a mild-mannered college boy.

‘The Power of the Dog’ features performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee; It is the film with the most nominations (12) for the Oscars, including Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actor and Actress, and Supporting Actors.

mother there is only one

Finally, ‘The Dark Daughter’ (2021), a film by Maggie Gyllenhaal, is based on the homonymous novel by the elusive Italian writer -whose real identity is unknown- Elena Ferrante, who published it in 2006. In this story, the life of Leda, a divorced woman with two adult daughters who go to live with her father, and she decides to take a vacation in a coastal town; there she meets a young mother and her daughter while she watches them on the beach. Intrigued and overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion, and intensity of her early motherhood, the protagonist confronts her past decisions and their consequences.

The film is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal who also wrote the script; and the cast includes Olivia Colmann, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard. ‘The Dark Daughter’ has three Oscar nominations: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Adapted Screenplay.

black and white tragedy

In this list there is a second film that is based on a work by the best known English playwright, William Shakespeare; it is about ‘Macbeth’, although the film is titled ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (2021), directed and written by Joel Coen. As in the original tragedy, Macbeth relies on the prophecies of the witches that lead him to assassinate his king and take the crown of Scotland, thereby forging his terrible destiny and allowing himself to be possessed by the desire to can.

The film maintains a slow rhythm and the black and white photography highlights the supernatural plane that surrounds the events of the work; Lady Macbeth again seduces our ability to dialogue with the evil that harasses us inside and the protagonist heads inexorably towards death. In ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ the performance of Denzel Washington stands out in the main role (nominated for his exceptional work, although he is not his favourite).

