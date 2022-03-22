Oscar 2022 nominated movies that you can watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video or Star+

Tall of them Nominated for the 94th Academy Awards have already been announced and several were released exclusively to theaters, but some others made it to streaming platforms. That’s why in BRAND Claro we tell you where to see all the nominated films.

Being the Ricardos

The couple formed by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz lives a personal and professional crisis that jeopardizes their careers in Hollywood, their love and their television program.

Nominations: Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Actor (Javier Bardem) and Best Supporting Actor (JK Simmons).

Where to see?: Amazon Prime Video.

Belfast

story about a 9-year-old boy who lives through the crisis of the 1960s in the capital of Northern Ireland with his working class family.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Kenneth Branagh), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Supporting Actor (Ciarn Hinds), Best Sound Editing, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song (‘Down to Joy’).

Where to see?: Theatrical release March 10.

coda

Ruby is the only hearing member in a deaf family. who try to keep their fishing business, but in the high school choir he discovers his passion for music and will have to make an important decision for his life.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur).

Where to see?: Cinemas, Amazon Prime Video and Cinpolis Klic for 50 pesos.

cruel

A young and creative con artist named Estella is associated with two thieves. to survive on the streets of London with the goal of becoming a successful fashion designer. Baroness von Hellman, a legendary designer, notices her, but a series of events will lead her to become Cruella.

Nominations: Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Where to see?: Disney+

Don’t Look Up

Two astronomers discover that a meteor destroy the planet Earth in a few months and they will have to make humanity believe them, but the media and governments will be their main obstacle.

Nominations: Best Film, Best Soundtrack, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Drive My Car

movie based on a Haruki Murakami short story from his 2014 short story collection, Men Without Women.

Nominations: Best Film, Best Director (Ryusuke Hamaguchi), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Film.

Where to see?: Cinemas and HBO Max.

dunes

Arrakis, also known as Dune, becomes the most important planet in the universe, so a power struggle begins that turns into an interstellar war.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Soundtrack, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

Where to see?: HBO Max, Apple TV for 50 pesos and Cinpolis Klic for 149 pesos.

Charm

In a place called Encanto in Colombia lives the extraordinary madrigal family in a magical house that grants them fantastic powers.

Nominations: Best soundtrack, best animated film and best original song (‘Dos Oruguitas’).

Where to see?:

Disney+.

flee

Amin, a successful Danish academic, is about to marry his boyfriend, Kasper, but the ghosts of his troubled past continue to haunt him.

Nominations: best animated film, best documentary feature film and best international film.

Where to see?: Not available

king richard

The story of the father of the sisters Serena and Venus Williams and how he managed to take them to the top of the top of tennis.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (AunJanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song (‘Be Alive’) and Best Editing.

Where to see?: HBO Max and Cinpolis Klic for 199 pesos.

Licorice Pizza

Romantic comedy written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson With the participation of Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson) and Best Original Screenplay.

Where to see?: Cinemas.

Luca

In a town located on the Italian Riviera, Luca and Alberto enjoy the summer while trying to hide their secret: The two turn into sea monsters as soon as they hit the water.

Nominations: best animated movie

Where to see?: Disney+.

Nightmare Alley

An ambitious hustler with a talent for deception and manipulation. people joins a woman who is much more dangerous than he is.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Where to see?: Cinemas.

No Time to Die

After retiring, James Bond has to come back as his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up asking for help, which leads him to confront a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Nominations: Best Sound Direction, Best Original Song (‘No Time to Die’) and Best Visual Effects.

Where to watch?: Apple TV and Cinpolis Klic for 60 pesos.

Parallel Mothers

Janis and Ana, two single women who accidentally became pregnant, meet in the room where they will give birth. Middle-aged Janis is unrepentant and in the hours leading up to the delivery she is very happy, but Ana is a scared and repentant teenager.

Nominations: best actress (Penlope Cruz) and best soundtrack.

Where to see?: Netflix.

Raya and the Last Dragon

In Kumandra, humans and dragons lived in harmony until evil forces threatened the land and the dragons had to sacrifice themselves to save humanity. 500 years later, those evil forces have returned and Raya will have to find the last and legendary dragon to save humanity.

Nominations: Best animated film.

Where to see?: Disney+.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang Chi, a master of martial arts, he will have to face the past that he believed he had left behind when he faced the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

Nominations: Better visual effects.

Where to see?: Disney+.

spencer

Film that recounts the moment in which Diana decides that her marriage to Prince Charles is not working and that she must deviate from the marked path, during her Christmas vacation with the royal family at the Sandringham estate.

Nominations: Best Actress (Kristen Stewart).

Where to see?: Cinemas.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

After the world discovers that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, The young man’s life becomes completely complicated and Peter decides to ask Doctor Strange for help to regain his calm, but a failed spell causes a fracture in the multiverse.

Nominations: better visual effects.

Where to see?: Theaters and HBO Max coming soon.

Tick, tick… BOOM!

Jon wants to fulfill his dream of becoming a composer of plays You’re about to turn 30, but you’re overwhelmed wondering if it’s worth it.

Nominations: Best Actor (Andrew Garfield) and Best Editing.

Where to see?: Netflix.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

It tells the story of the rise and fall of driving duo Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker in the 1970s and 1980s, from humble beginnings to building an empire around The PTL Club.

Nominations: best actress (Jessica Chastain) and best makeup and hairdresser.

Where to see?: Coming soon in cinemas.

The Hand of God

Fabietto lives in Naples in the eighties and he dedicates himself to his passion for soccer at the same time that a family tragedy occurs that leaves his promising future as a filmmaker in suspense.

Nominations: Best international film.

Where to see?: Netflix

The Lost Daughter

American-British-Israeli Dramatic Film, written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

Nominations: Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Where to see?: Netflix.

The Mitchells vs. the machines

The Mitchell family takes a road trip to escort one of their sons to his first day of college, but a revolution of all the world’s machines threatens humanity.

Nominations: Best animated film.

Where to see?: Netflix.

The Power of the Dog

Phil and George Burbank are two wealthy brothers who are completely different. When George secretly marries a village widow, Phil starts a war using her son, Peter, as a pawn.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Jane Campion), Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Supporting Actor (Jesse Plemons), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Sound Editing , best soundtrack, best adapted screenplay, best photography, best editing and best production.

Where to see?: Netflix.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

A Scottish lord is convinced by witches that he will become the future king of Scotland. so his ambitious wife will do anything to support him in his plans.

Nominations: best actor (Denzel Washington), best cinematography and best production design.

Where to see?: AppleTV.

The Worst Person in the World

2021 Norwegian drama film directed by Joachim Trier which marks the conclusion of his ‘Oslo’ trilogy.

Nominations: best international film and best original screenplay.

Where to see?: Cinemas.

West Side Story

New adaptation of the legendary Broadway musical about the confrontation between two New York street gangs and two young people from different ethnic backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Where to see?: Cinemas and Disney+.

When are the Oscars 2022?

The 94th Oscar Awards Ceremony will take place on March 27, 2022.

OTHER NEWS ON MICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms for the micron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Aren’t you 15 years old yet? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by micron or any of its variants?

-Omicrn in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant