Oscar 2022, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley make Academy Awards history thanks to their two nominations

The candidacies of the Oscar 2022 were announced a few hours ago and have already surprised everyone. Among the big surprises there is the unexpected candidacy of Jessie Buckley in the Best Supporting Actress category thanks to her credible performance in The Lost Daughter from Maggie Gyllenhaal. Also Olivia Colman received a well-deserved nomination in the Best Actress category, also thanks to the film based on the novel The Dark Daughter of Elena Ferrante.

Jessie Buckley And Olivia Colman they played the same character in the work before Maggie Gyllenhaal. Indeed, Jessie Buckley played Leda Caruso as a young man, while Olivia Colman she wore the clothes of a more mature Leda. The two actresses thus made the history of Oscar 2022receiving a nomination in two different categories for playing the same character.

Olivia Colman And Jessie Buckley thus made the history of Academy Awards 2022 thanks to the nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for giving voice and body to the complex and tormented character of Leda Caruso, a woman who faces difficult motherhood and the ambitions she feels she possesses throughout her life. Jessie Buckley immediately won the critics thanks to his brilliant acting performance. She found herself playing a young Leda who has two little girls that she takes care of relentlessly. The young woman feels almost ‘suffocated’ in that role of her mother that never leaves her a real space. She has dreams and desires within her and she would like to return to her life without giving up.

La Leda, told by Olivia Colman, is more mature but even more tormented. Alone on vacation, she comes to terms with the difficult choices she faced as a young man and the consequences that come with them. From the thoughts and torments she feels now, a series of actions are born that catapult her into her past. Olivia Colman And Jessie Buckley thus made the history of the Oscars this season of awards. Before them, there were Kate Winslet, Judi Dench And Gloria Stuart. In fact, in 1998, Kate Winslet was nominated in the Best Actress category for playing the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic and also Gloria Stuart received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for playing the elderly Rose in the same film.

In 2002, Kate Winslet was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for playing Iris Murdoch in “Iris,” while Judie Dench she earned a Best Actress nomination for playing the elderly Iris in the same project.