Oscar 2022: one by one, these are the 10 candidates to win the award for best film

After two years of “hybrid” ceremonies due to the pandemic, the 94th edition of the Oscars. The great celebrities of the film industry return to the most important event in the entertainment world in “normal” format where 10 productions will compete for the statuette delivered by the Academies of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ceremony -which will be face-to-face- will be this Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It will be televised in the United States through the ABC channel, produced by Will Packer and hosted by the comedians Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

On this occasion, the best films released between January and December 2021 will be honored . During the ceremony, the Academy Awards will be presented in 23 categories, among which the following stand out: best direction, best leading actor/actress, best soundtrack, screenplay, etc.

Next, we review one by one the 10 films nominated for the highest award.

These are the 10 candidates to win the award for best film

– Year and country: New Zealand – USA – United Kingdom – Canada – Australia / 2021

With twelve nominations in different categories of the awards of the Academy of Arts and Sciences of Hollywood “The power of the dog” is positioned as the favorite to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

The story is set in Montana, 1925.. Wealthy brothers Phil and George Burbank are two sides of the same coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch where they have cattle. When George marries a town widow, Rose, Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who settles on the ranch with her son, the sensitive Peter.

The power of the dog has an advantage over its competitors, presenting a possible common ground for an Academy that opened the doors to new looks, without detaching itself from the Hollywood past that many of its voters yearn for.

The film directed by JAnne Campion, has a duration of 128 minutes. They are part of the cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, among others.

The film takes up the characters, iconography and landscapes typical of the western, without going into the classic parameters of the genre to build a family drama with thriller elements, in which the models of masculinity on which the myths of the Old West were built are explored.

– Year and country: united states / 2021

This incredible American film starring Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbezand others, tells the story of Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, he works mornings with his parents and brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before school, trying to keep the family fishing business afloat.

life of finding new hobbies, Ruby decides to try her luck at her high school choir, where not only does she discover a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction for the boy with whom she must perform a duet. . Her enthusiastic teacher sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to make a decision for her future: either her studies , or her family.

Although Coda did not start out in the Oscar race as one of the favorite films, it is nominated in the categories of Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor.

Directed and scripted by Sin Heder, the film lasts 111 minutes.

– Year and country: USA / 2021

With Love without barriers there are already twelve titles signed by steven spielberg that add Oscar nominations in the two main categories: best film and best director.

Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite affiliations with rival street gangs the Jets and the Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City. once an adaptation of a famous Broadway play, which modernized the story of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The film has a duration of 156 minutes. Among the actors that make up the cast stand out: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist.

the alley of lost souls

– Year and country: USA / 2021

A manipulative hustler teams up with a conniving psychiatrist to rip off the wealthy of 1940s New York society.

The Alley of Lost Souls is the new adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s novel and is nominated for four categories: Best Picture, Cinematography, Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Directed and scripted by Guillermo del Toro, this film production is located in the ranking of the best fiction films of 2021 (non-animated).

Belfast is a drama set in tumultuous Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. . The story follows little Buddy as he grows up in an environment of labor struggle, cultural change, interfaith hatred and sectarian violence.

Buddy dreams of a future that keeps him out of troublebut in the meantime, he finds solace in his passion for movies, in the girl he likes in his class, and in his charismatic parents and grandparents.

From the outset it was only known that Belfast would rely on the memories of the director, Kenneth Branagh, in how he left his hometown with his family in the late 1960s, to escape the pockets of violence and intolerance that they experienced daily.

The film lasts 98 minutes and features the performances of: Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarn Hinds, Lewis McAskie, among others.

drive my car

Despite not being able to recover from a personal drama, Yusuke Kafuku, an actor and theater director, agrees to put on the play “To Vania” at a festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki, a reserved young woman who has been assigned as a chauffeur. TO As the journeys pass, the increasing sincerity of their conversations forces them to confront their past.

The inclusion of the Japanese Drive My Car among the ten nominees for best film is the first direct consequence of the historic triumph of the South Korean Parasite in February 2020.

The film has a duration of 179 minutes and they are part of the cast: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Sonia Yuan, Satoko Abeamong others.

– Year and country: USA, 2021

The desert planet Arrakis, fief of the Harkonnen family for generations, is in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor ceded to it the exploitation of the spice reserves, the most valuable raw material in the galaxy, necessary for interstellar travel and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life.

Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and their son, Paul Atreides (Timothe Chalamet), arrive on Arrakis hoping to uphold the good name of their house and be faithful to the Emperor, but soon… They will be involved in a plot of betrayal and deceit that will lead them to question their trust among those closest to them and to value the locals, the Fremen, a race of desert inhabitants with a close relationship with the spice.

This film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, lasts 155 minutes and It ranks fourth among the best fiction films of 2021 (not animated).

It features performances by: Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoaamong others.

King Richard: A Winning Family

– Year and country: USA, 2021

Biography on Richard Williams an unattainable father who helped train two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up marking time in the sport of tennis, Venus and Serena Williams.

Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using risky and unconventional methods, devised a plan that would take the Williams sisters from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of the sport, turning them into tennis icons.

The film stars: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, it lasts 138 minutes.

– Year and country: USA, 2021

It is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, from how they meet, spend time together and end up falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

Nominated for three Oscars, this film features the performances of: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, Ben Safdie.

A phone call where both remain silent while their brothers look at them astonished symbolizes a moment in time in which hyperconnectivity still did not threaten the most pristine gestures of life instinct.

Licorice Pizza is directed and scripted by Paul Thomas Anderson and has a running time of 133 minutes.

– Year and year: USA, 2021

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an amazing and terrifying discovery: a huge comet is on a direct collision course with Earth.

But the problem is… nobody cares. Kate and Randall embark on a media tour warning humanity that takes them from indifferent President Orleans (Meryl Streep) and her son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of “The Daily Rip,” a lively TV show. morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Comet impact is only six months away, but managing the news flow and grabbing the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical.