Oscar 2022 – our predictions on candidates and possibilities

Well, next February 8, therefore in a few days, the long-awaited nominations will be announced Academy Awardsnamely the 2022 Oscars.

Waiting for the list of candidates that will be communicated to us on the aforementioned date and shortly thereafter, we already venture early, we hope far-sighted, to prophesy the names of the directors and actors who, according to our very personal well-considered predictions, we wish, will reflect the truth of the nominees that will soon be revealed to us.

Last year, we prophesied about it very well, righting almost all the predictions about it and hitting, fully, those who were the exact winners. We are rightly, extremely proud of this, that is, of this irrationally explainable gift of ours and yet, let’s proudly remark it, almost perfectly divinatory in having played to improvise ourselves as truthful, prodigious seers and fortune-tellers. We took almost, in fact and indisputable data in hand, totally in a genially prophetic way.

Therefore, in memory of the almost completely accurate forecasts of last year, in that forum, we will similarly prepare a list of predictionsto put it in the American way, concerning the most reliable, juxtaposed, according to our thoughtful and thoughtful calculations, almost certain candidates of the Academy Awards.

We, reasoning by easily guessed deductions, also basing ourselves on the most reliable forecasts and highly regarded by so-called experts and bookmakers from overseas, will compile a short, concise but at the same time exhaustive precise list, precisely, concerning the names of the actors , directors and more who will almost certainly get nominations in the four most important categories of Best Film, Best DirectorBest Leading Actor & Best Actress.

First of all, obviously, let’s start from the most relevant and of primary essential importance category, namely that of Best Film. A category that, we recall, unlike all the other major ones, has been expanding for years now in terms of the number of candidates that can be included. That is, the Academy may at its discretion nominate a number of films which in turn can vary from five to ten. Although, it must be said, it is very rare that we can reach ten candidate films.

Having appropriately specified this, let’s take a closer look at the individual films among the most eligible candidates. Strong of the victories ai Golden Globewhich took place respectively in the category of Best Comedy / Musical and Drama Film, will excel the names of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg and de The power of the dog by Jane Campion. It also seems quite obvious that both Spielberg and Campion will be nominated as the best directors. The candidacy of Belfast by Kenneth Branagh and del Dunes by Denis Villeneuve. This film, which the Americans liked enormously, unlike the European criticism which was much more cold to them.

They also seem to have good chances The dark daughterMaggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut e Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson, a film that, however, it must be said, was liked but, given the signing of Anderson, precisely, it did not thrill as it was expected. In fact, leaving many critics perplexed who were partially disappointed.

Therefore, almost the directors, consequently, very easily candidates will be the same just mentioned for the aforementioned films and name yourself. Forgive the wanted pun, huh huh. With the consideration, you dictated above, that only five directors will have to be chosen, so someone will be left out, of course.

Moreover, in the selected five, Ryusuke Hamaguchi could instead enter for Drive My Car.

Now, let’s move on to the actors.

It will be a tough fight between Will Smith’s A winning family – King RichardAndrew Garfield of tick, tick… Boom! and Benedict Cumberbatch de The power of the dog. These three, in fact, we rightly take for granted that they will receive the nomination as Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Sure candidate, always according to the forecasts that are now the most popular, will also be Denzel Washington for Macbeth. On the fifth name, many doubts …

I mean, Peter Dinklage will win for Cyrano by Joe Wright or Javier Bardem by Being the Ricardos?

We’ll see. Now, let’s move on to the best actresses …

We just mentioned Being the Ricardos and of course his co-interpreter will not be missing, together with Bardem, that is Nicole Kidman. Olivia Colman de The dark daughterfollowing his very recent Oscar win for The favoriteis again among the favorites, eh eh, very first contenders for the final and definitive victory.

Therefore, it goes without saying that his candidacy is already assured, indisputably. They might do it too Lady Gaga for House of GucciKristen Stewart for Spencer and Penélope Cruz for Madres Paralelas.

Finally, the question we are asking ourselves, in a somewhat patriotic way, is the following:

It was the hand of god by our Paolo Sorrentino, in all likelihood, it will be nominated for Best Foreign Film.

Yes, but how many realistically speaking chances do you have of winning?

Honestly, very few.

In that, Drive My Car appears truly invincible.

Moreover, as we well know, the Oscars tend to favor films and directors not yet awarded the golden statuette.

Therefore, Sorrentino, having already won with The great beauty not so many years ago, it is really very difficult that it can still triumph and be the winner.

We are sorry but, except for an unexpected miracle, as well as the one metaphorically present in your film, unfortunately, It was the hand of god this time he will lose.

