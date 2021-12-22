Oscar 2022: Paolo Sorrentino enters the shortlist – Cinema

A change is made: Paolo Sorrentino has broken through the shortlist of the 15 best international films announced today by the Academy. It will be known on February 8 if “E ‘Stata la Mano di Dio” will have won the nomination and, if so, if on March 27 the most autobiographical film – almost a memoir set in Naples in the 1980s – will allow him ‘to bring home a second coveted statuette eight years after the one won for “The Great Beauty”.

For “Ennio” by Giuseppe Tornatore and “Marx can wait” by Marco Bellocchio instead nothing to do: neither of them is in the shortlist of the best documentary in which over a hundred films were competing. In contention with “It was the Hand of God” were 91 other national candidates. Other Eve favorites made it, including Asghar Farhadi’s Iranian “A Hero”, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Danish animated film “Flee”, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Japanese “Drive My Car” based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, the Finnish “Compartment No. 6”, the Spanish “The Good Boss” and the Norwegian “The worst person in the world”. Great except for the French “Titane” who had won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

“Flee”, already awarded at the Efa, has also entered in the shortlist of the best documentary, best cartoon and could make history as the first documentary nominated for best film. With Rasmussen, “Summer of Soul”, “Billie Eilish”, “The Rescue” and “The Velvet Underground” must also be seen.

Among the other shortlists announced today were musical ones: Jonny Greenwood has entered twice for his work on “Power of the Dog” and “Spencer”. Superstars such as Billie Eilish (“No Time To Die”), Beyonce (“Be Alive”), Jay-Z (“Guns Go Bang”), Ariana Grande (“Just Look Up”) and U2 (“Your Song Saved My Life”). Back in competition after her “Io Si” with Laura Pausini, the twelve-time candidate Diane Warren with “Somehow You Do” and Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto.

It was the hand of God “he has already won the Grand Prix of the Jury in Venice 78 and the Mastroianni prize to the protagonist Filippo Scotti, but on 11 December he missed the target of the Efa, the European ‘Oscars’ In the meantime, it is among the most viewed films in Italy on Netflix in these first days of streaming, after having also been released in theaters. Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Paolo Sorrentino, a The Apartment (Fremantle group) production for Netflix, is the most intimate film , personal, more courageous, more autobiographical. At the center the story of the alter ego Fabietto (Scotti) who between the exaltation for Naples in the 80s crazy for Maradona and his personal tragedy (the accidental and premature loss of his parents), he sees his path also thanks to the meeting with the director Antonio Capuano: his future is cinema, in Rome, starring Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Luisa Ranieri, Massimiliano Gallo, Enzo Decaro, Renato Carpentieri.