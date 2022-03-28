Oscar 2022: Sean Penn calls for a boycott and promises to “melt” his awards if Zelensky is not allowed to speak

Sean Penn has vowed to “melt down” his Oscar if it turns out the Academy decides not to include Volodymyr Zelensky in the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Last week, Oscars host Amy Schumer claimed her request to have the Ukrainian president address the star-studded gathering was rejected.

On Saturday, March 26, Penn told CNN that the Academy had an obligation to allow Zelensky to speak, in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There is nothing better that the Academy Awards can do than give him the opportunity to speak with all of us,” the actor commented.

“I understand that the decision has been made not to do it… If the [Academia ha] decided not to seek leadership in the Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children they are trying to protect, so I think every one of those people and every part of that decision will have been the most obscene moment in the entire the history of Hollywood”.

If it turns out the Academy doesn’t invite Zelensky to give a speech, Penn said his fellow filmmakers should boycott the ceremony.

“If it turns out like this, I will melt mine down in public,” Penn said. “I pray that’s not what happens.”

“I pray that there are no arrogant people, who consider themselves representatives of the greater good in my industry, who have [decidido no verificar] with the leadership in Ukraine. So I just hope that’s not what happens. I hope that [todos] leave if so.”

The Independent has contacted the Academy for comment.

Last month, Penn was seen at a news conference at the Presidential Office in Kyiv, where he was filming a documentary.

Before becoming president of Ukraine, Zelensky worked as an actor and comedian, playing a school teacher who became president of Ukraine in the satirical series Servant of the People.

He also voiced the character of Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of Paddington.