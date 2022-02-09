Oscar 2022, Steven Spielberg is the first director to receive nominations in six consecutive decades

Today Steven Spielberg set a world record in the film industry: he is the first director to be nominated for best director in six consecutive decades. The director got the nomination thanks to West Side Storywho scored seven.

The nomination allowed Spielberg to beat colleague Martin Scorsese, who has been nominated ‘solo’ for five decades. So far, Spielberg has won two Oscars for Best Director: one in 1994 for Schindler’s List and the other for Save Private Ryan in 1999. The nominations he received instead for Close encounters of the third kind (1978), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1982), ET (1983), Munich (2006) and Lincoln (2013).

During the ceremony on Sunday 27 March, Spielberg will have to contend with Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice pizza) And Jane Campion (The power of the dog).