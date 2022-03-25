Oscar 2022: the 10 candidates to win the award for best film : : El Litoral – News – Santa Fe – Argentina

The ceremony -which will be face-to-face- will be held this Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It will be televised in the United States through the ABC channel, produced by Will Packer and hosted by comedians Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

This Sunday, March 27, the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony will take place. Next, we review one by one the 10 films nominated for the highest award.

After the stoppage of the film industry, where many production companies were deeply affected and their activities paralyzed, the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, organized by the Academies of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, finally arrives.

On this occasion, the best films released between January and December 2021 will be honored. During the ceremony, the Academy Awards will be presented in 23 categories, among which the following stand out: best direction, best leading actor/actress, best soundtrack , script, etc

the power of the dog

– Year and country: New Zealand – USA – United Kingdom – Canada – Australia / 2021

With twelve nominations in different categories from the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, “The Power of the Dog” is positioned as the favorite to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

The story is set in Montana, 1925. Wealthy brothers Phil and George Burbank are two sides of the same coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch where they have cattle. When George marries a town widow, Rose, Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who moves in with his sensitive son Peter on the ranch.

The power of the dog has an advantage over its competitors, presenting possible common ground for an Academy that opened the doors to new looks, without detaching itself from the Hollywood past that many of its voters yearn for.

The film directed by Jane Campion, has a duration of 128 minutes. They are part of the cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, among others.

The film takes up the characters, iconography and landscapes typical of the western, without going into the classic parameters of the genre, to build a family drama with elements of a thriller, in which the models of masculinity on which the myths of the genre were built are explored. Old West.

coda

– Year and country: United States / 2021

This incredible American film starring Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, and others tells the story of Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works mornings with her parents and her brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before school, trying to keep the family fishing business afloat.

Eager to find new hobbies, Ruby decides to try her luck at her high school choir, where she not only discovers a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction to the boy with whom she must perform a duet. Her enthusiastic teacher sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to make a decision for her future: either study of her, or her family.

Although Coda didn’t start out in the Oscar race as one of the favourites, it is nominated for best picture, adapted screenplay and supporting actor.

Directed and scripted by Siân Heder, the film lasts 111 minutes.

Love without barriers

– Year and country: USA / 2021

With Love Without Barriers there are already twelve titles signed by Steven Spielberg that add Oscar nominations in the two main categories: best film and best director.

Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite affiliations with rival street gangs the Jets and the Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City. once an adaptation of a famous Broadway play, which modernized the story of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The film has a duration of 156 minutes. Among the actors that make up the cast stand out: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist.

the alley of lost souls

– Year and country: USA / 2021

A manipulative hustler teams up with a conniving psychiatrist to rip off the wealthy of 1940s New York society.

The Alley of Lost Souls is the new adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s novel and is nominated for four categories: Best Picture, Cinematography, Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Directed and scripted by Guillermo del Toro, this film production is located in the ranking of the best fiction films of 2021 (non-animated).

Belfast

Year and country: United Kingdom, 2021

Belfast is a drama set in tumultuous Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. The story follows little Buddy as he grows up in an environment of labor struggle, cultural change, interfaith hatred and sectarian violence.

Buddy dreams of a future that keeps him out of trouble, but in the meantime, he finds solace in his passion for movies, the girl he likes in his class, and his charismatic parents and grandparents.

From the outset it was only known that Belfast would lean on the memories of the director, Kenneth Branagh, in how he left his hometown with his family at the end of the 60s, to escape the pockets of violence and intolerance that they lived daily.

The film lasts 98 minutes and features the performances of: Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, Lewis McAskie, among others.

drive my car

Year and country: Japan 2021

Despite not being able to recover from a personal drama, Yusuke Kafuku, an actor and theater director, agrees to put on the play “Uncle Vanya” at a festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki, a reserved young woman who has been assigned as his driver. As the journeys pass, the increasing sincerity of their conversations forces them to confront their past.

The inclusion of the Japanese Drive My Car among the ten nominees for best film is the first direct consequence of the historic triumph of the South Korean Parasite in February 2020.

The film has a duration of 179 minutes and the cast includes: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Sonia Yuan, Satoko Abe, among others.

Dune

– Year and country: USA, 2021

The desert planet Arrakis, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of the spice reserves, the most valuable raw material in the galaxy, necessary for interstellar travel and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life.

Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and their son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), arrive on Arrakis hoping to uphold the good name of their house and be loyal to the Emperor, but soon they will be involved in a plot of betrayal and deceit that will lead them to question their trust among those closest to them and to value the locals, the Fremen, a lineage of desert inhabitants with a close relationship with the spice.

This film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has a duration of 155 minutes and is ranked fourth among the best fiction films of 2021 (non-animated).

It features performances by: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, among others.

King Richard: A Winning Family

– Year and country: USA, 2021

Biography about Richard Williams, an unattainable father who helped train two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up marking an era in the sport of tennis, Venus and Serena Williams.

Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using risky and unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take the Williams sisters from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of the sport, turning them into tennis icons.

The film stars: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, it lasts 138 minutes.

Licorice Pizza

– Year and country: USA, 2021

It is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, how they meet, spend time together and end up falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

Nominated for three Oscars, this film features the performances of: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, Ben Safdie.

A phone call where both remain silent while their brothers look at them astonished symbolizes a moment in time in which hyperconnectivity still did not threaten the most pristine gestures of life drive

Licorice Pizza is directed and scripted by Paul Thomas Anderson and runs for 133 minutes.

don’t look up

– Year and country: USA, 2021

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make a startling and terrifying discovery: a massive comet is on a direct collision course with Earth.

But the problem is… nobody cares. Kate and Randall embark on a media tour warning humanity that takes them from indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively talk show. morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Comet impact is only six months away, but managing the news flow and grabbing the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical.

Directed by Adam McKay, the film has a duration of 138 minutes. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, and more. It is available on the Netflix streaming platform.