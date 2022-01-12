Oscar 2022, the awards ceremony will once again have a presenter

The Oscars ceremony will have a presenter in the 2022 edition, which hasn’t happened since 2018. The announcement was made by ABC, the network that broadcasts the event every year. At the moment, however, no names are mentioned, although according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy Award would have tried to contact Tom Holland. The actor (best known for the role of Spider-Man), had recently stated that, in case he was asked to host the night of the Oscars, he would have replied “absolutely yes, what idiot would say no? That would be funny, I would do it with pleasure. I’m sure also very stressful, but fun “.

Jimmy Kimmel, the latest Oscar host

deepening





Oscar 2022, the favorite actresses according to “Variety”

The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018, when it was Jimmy Kimmel who entertained the audience of Hollywood stars (as he had done the year before). The following year things went wrong. The Academy entrusted the stage to Kevin Hart but, after the controversy related to some past homophobic statements of the actor on social media, the agreement fell through. The Academy tried to replace him but failed, ultimately deciding that the 2019 ceremony would be the first since 1989 without a guest. No presenter even at the 2020 and 2021 editions, the latter being the least followed by TV in the history of the famous statuette.

The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, while the nominees will be announced on February 8.