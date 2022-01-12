Oscar 2022, the awards ceremony will once again have a presenter
The Oscars ceremony will have a presenter in the 2022 edition, which hasn’t happened since 2018. The announcement was made by ABC, the network that broadcasts the event every year. At the moment, however, no names are mentioned, although according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy Award would have tried to contact Tom Holland. The actor (best known for the role of Spider-Man), had recently stated that, in case he was asked to host the night of the Oscars, he would have replied “absolutely yes, what idiot would say no? That would be funny, I would do it with pleasure. I’m sure also very stressful, but fun “.
Jimmy Kimmel, the latest Oscar host
The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018, when it was Jimmy Kimmel who entertained the audience of Hollywood stars (as he had done the year before). The following year things went wrong. The Academy entrusted the stage to Kevin Hart but, after the controversy related to some past homophobic statements of the actor on social media, the agreement fell through. The Academy tried to replace him but failed, ultimately deciding that the 2019 ceremony would be the first since 1989 without a guest. No presenter even at the 2020 and 2021 editions, the latter being the least followed by TV in the history of the famous statuette.
The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, while the nominees will be announced on February 8.
Oscar, Presenters from 1971 to today
April 10, 1972 1971 Helen Hayes, Alan King, Sammy Davis Jr., Jack Lemmon
March 27, 1973 1972 Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Charlton Heston, Rock Hudson
April 2, 1974 1973 John Huston, Burt Reynolds, David Niven, Diana Ross
April 8, 1975 1974 Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Hope, Shirley MacLaine, Frank Sinatra
March 29, 1976 1975 Goldie Hawn, Gene Kelly, Walter Matthau, Robert Shaw
March 28, 1977 1976 Warren Beatty, Ellen Burstyn, Jane Fonda, Richard Pryor
April 3, 1978 1977 Bob Hope
April 9, 1979 1978 Johnny Carson
April 1980 1979 Johnny Carson
March 31, 1981 1980 Johnny Carson
March 29, 1982 1981 Johnny Carson
April 11, 1983 1982 Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore, Richard Pryor, Walter Matthau
April 9, 1984 1983 Johnny Carson
March 25, 1985 1984 Jack Lemmon
March 24, 1986 1985 Alan Alda, Jane Fonda, Robin Williams
March 31, 1987 1986 Chevy Chase – Goldie Hawn, Paul Hogan
April 11, 1988 1987 Chevy Chase
April 29, 1989 1988 None
March 26, 1990 1989 Billy Crystal
March 25, 1991 1990 Billy Crystal
March 30, 1992 1991 Billy Crystal
March 29, 1993 1992 Billy Crystal
March 21, 1994 1993 Whoopi Goldberg
March 27, 1995 1994 David Letterman
March 25, 1996 1995 Whoopi Goldberg
March 24, 1997 1996 Billy Crystal
March 23, 1998 1997 Billy Crystal
March 21, 1999 1998 Whoopi Goldberg
March 26, 2000 1999 Billy Crystal
March 25 2001 2000 Steve Martin
March 24, 2002 2001 Whoopi Goldberg
March 23, 2003 2002 Steve Martin
February 29, 2004 2003 Billy Crystal
February 27, 2005 2004 Chris Rock
March 5, 2006 2005 Jon Stewart
February 25, 2007 2006 Ellen DeGeneres
February 24, 2008 2007 Jon Stewart
22 February 2009 2008 Hugh Jackman
March 7, 2010 2009 Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin
27 February 2011 2010 James Franco, Anne Hathaway
February 26, 2012 2011 Billy Crystal
February 24, 2013 2012 Seth MacFarlane
March 2, 2014 2013 Ellen DeGeneres
February 22, 2015 2014 Neil Patrick Harris
February 28, 2016 2015 Chris Rock
26 February 2017 2016 Jimmy Kimmel
March 4 2018 2017 Jimmy Kimmel
.